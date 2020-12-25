Pyles: Trump needs to sign the relief bill

President Trump is determined he will not be ignored. But his latest actions, and inactions, are troubling. Many Americans, who do not deserve his harmful mismanagement, are left despairing.

Vetoing the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act is pure vanity, if not insanity. Either the President hopes to be overridden and his veto a childish ploy to inconvenience Congress. Or he really doesn’t care if the military is funded.

The last minute bill passage, and subsequent veto, is such that a new bill may have to wait until the next Congress is seated. And before that work can be completed, two new Democratic Senators could arrive altering the alignment of the Senate. If you are Republican; this should be unsettling.

Trump disrespecting our men and women in uniform may seem out of character. But not so much when one reflects on his own draft dodging during the 60s. Or more recently, his cowardice in not confronting Putin when Russia put bounties on our peace keepers. It is telling he can call our soldiers “suckers” and “losers” when volunteering to do what he would not: put country before self.

If our warriors miss one paycheck, owing to the commander in chief’s gamesmanship, we should all feel deep shame.