Pyles: Trump needs to sign the relief bill

President Trump is determined he will not be ignored. But his latest actions, and inactions, are troubling. Many Americans, who do not deserve his harmful mismanagement, are left despairing.
Vetoing the $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act is pure vanity, if not insanity. Either the President hopes to be overridden and his veto a childish ploy to inconvenience Congress. Or he really doesn’t care if the military is funded.
The last minute bill passage, and subsequent veto, is such that a new bill may have to wait until the next Congress is seated. And before that work can be completed, two new Democratic Senators could arrive altering the alignment of the Senate. If you are Republican; this should be unsettling.
Trump disrespecting our men and women in uniform may seem out of character. But not so much when one reflects on his own draft dodging during the 60s. Or more recently, his cowardice in not confronting Putin when Russia put bounties on our peace keepers. It is telling he can call our soldiers “suckers” and “losers” when volunteering to do what he would not: put country before self.
If our warriors miss one paycheck, owing to the commander in chief’s gamesmanship, we should all feel deep shame.
The threat to veto the COVID-19 relief bill threatens as many American lives as the failing to support our troops. The Democrats had pushed for months to provide a $2,000 check to each of us. The proposal met indifference from Senator McConnell until the election had passed.
When negotiations did begin, the president’s chief of staff and his treasury secretary were heavily involved. They did not push, nor even propose, the $2,000 allotment. So working without presidential input, a compromise between Senate Republicans’ reluctance in supporting any individual supplements, and House Democrats’ desire for a $2,000 check, was reached. This is where the $600 payment was bargained.
If the president wants more of one thing, and less of another, that’s routine. That’s negotiation. But to sit back uninvolved for months, and then to jump in, at the last possible moment with a single half trillion-dollar demand, is irresponsible.
As in his personal life, the president is very comfortable with debt. So it is consistent with his financial history, that despite a robust economy, the country spent a trillion dollars more than it took in the year before the pandemic.
Tax cuts for the rich, needless spending on vanity items like a “Space Force” and a wrongly prioritized wall, kept the debt rising. Trump once described himself “the king of debt.” But as equally honest would be to call him “deadbeat Don.”
Trump has sought bankruptcy relief six times. The supposed billionaire has used the courts to reduce his voluntary debt to mere pennies on the dollar. While he found relief; the honest providers of goods and services must have felt like Country song-writer Jerry Reed when he penned “She got the gold mine, I got the shaft.”
One bankruptcy might be viewed as an honest miscalculation of costs or market potential. But six times means it is a planned profit component of the enterprise.
Finally, the President’s abuse of the pardon power was well stated by stalwart Republican Senator Ben Sasse as “rotten to the core.” There can be little justification in freeing four mass murderers and a thief who defrauded Medicare, and us, of over one billion dollars. But off they go.
It was expected that the president would free his posse; Flynn, Manafort, Stone, etc. Releasing them is of little note. Imprisoning the pawns, while failing to nail the big boss, is admitting to being outgunned.
But if the president pre-pardons himself and his family, I hope his admirers will take notice and consider Proverbs 28:1 “The wicked flee though no one pursues, but the righteous are as bold as a lion.”
Our national defense is not to be an after-thought. The president needs to sign the bill.
COVID-19 is shortening lives and debilitating the economy. Trump needs to act now: vaccinations, not vacillation. Every minute of delay is a life lost and an economy kept on hold.
As this nation endures a pandemic, tries to work through a flagging economy and labors to defend itself from Russian cyber-spies; we need a steady hand on our ship of state’s rudder. Nothing less is acceptable.
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.