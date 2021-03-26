Pyles: Waynesboro leaders debate MRRJ debacle the right way

While super-max facilities are meant for the worst of the worst and prisons are geared for preparing a person for a return to society, jails are meant for short-term incarcerations. Jails, in part, are meant to keep lesser offenders from long-term exposure to career criminals. To this end, the time for trial, judgement, and as necessary, transfer to a prison should be as short as reasonably possible.

In both the time leading up to trial and the time to move the reassigned out, the state is underperforming.

Consider the following information from last November’s MRRJ Executive Summary on prisoner status:

307 or 33% were awaiting trial

345 or 37% were the responsibility of Virginia’ Department of Correction

237 or 69% of the DOC responsible prisoners had exceeded 90 days waiting for state acceptance

Both ends of the MRRJ jail experience need to be tightened up. There needs to be more resources for speedier trials. The Constitution requires as much. Prisoners can ask for delays, but when that does not occur, we need to move them in and move them out faster.