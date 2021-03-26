Pyles: Waynesboro leaders debate MRRJ debacle the right way

Waynesboro City Council’s discussion of the Middle River Regional Jail expansion was a breath of fresh air.
Council members spoke to each other, and to the public, respectfully and openly on a challenging issue.
Each side had relevant considerations and all wanted to be responsible leaders. My take is the majority, in preferring to reject the expansion now, had the better argument.
Advocacy for moving forward was prominently voiced by Mayor Bobby Henderson and City Manager Mike Hamp. Their assessments of worker stress and prisoner discontent, resulting in a need for more space, were not inaccurate. But in proposing local wage earners fund the improvements, instead of the responsible actors, their generosity was unfair.
As leaders, it is their job to find long-term solutions rather than wasting time and money treating symptoms. The area has already done its part in providing a facility for its required incarcerations. MRRJ was spaciously built only to be tasked with housing more and more state prisoners.
Politicians like to show they are tough on crime. With this toughness there comes a cost. There is a popular phrase noting “if you can’t do the time, don’t do the crime”; a pairing thought should be “don’t over extend their times, if you are unwilling to spend the dimes.”
While super-max facilities are meant for the worst of the worst and prisons are geared for preparing a person for a return to society, jails are meant for short-term incarcerations. Jails, in part, are meant to keep lesser offenders from long-term exposure to career criminals. To this end, the time for trial, judgement, and as necessary, transfer to a prison should be as short as reasonably possible.
In both the time leading up to trial and the time to move the reassigned out, the state is underperforming.
Consider the following information from last November’s MRRJ Executive Summary on prisoner status:
307 or 33% were awaiting trial
345 or 37% were the responsibility of Virginia’ Department of Correction
237 or 69% of the DOC responsible prisoners had exceeded 90 days waiting for state acceptance
Both ends of the MRRJ jail experience need to be tightened up. There needs to be more resources for speedier trials. The Constitution requires as much. Prisoners can ask for delays, but when that does not occur, we need to move them in and move them out faster.
But this burden should not be placed on the localities. While Waynesboro, Staunton, and Augusta, work to produce a budget that provides necessary services without unnecessary levies; the state considers how to spend a $730 million surplus.
Both of Waynesboro’s representatives, Del. John Avoli and Sen. Emmett Hanger, should appear before Waynesboro’s council members and, for the public, share their opinion on MRRJ and their answer to solving a multimillion-dollar problem caused by the state.
All the past efforts of polite, quiet, diplomacy appear fruitless. The people need to know if the problem is even recognized by the problem makers and if any relief is on the way.
For starters, the state must add more space or release prisoners sooner. If it is build, then do it or send MRRJ $40 million.
Waynesboro council members are trying to do the right thing. Can Virginia’s legislators say the same?
Tracy Pyles, a former chairman and member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors who lives in Augusta County, is a columnist for The News Virginian. His column is published Saturdays.