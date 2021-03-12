Pyles: Who are we to judge God’s handiwork?

I was raised in a Southern Baptist Church when teaching was Biblical, not political. Sermons would conclude with something similar to: “With every head bowed, and every eye closed; if you feel an emptiness, a longing to know Jesus, as your personal Savior, the altar is open.”
The message was not centered on what was wrong with others but rather on individuals, sinners all, needing to get right with God. As church memberships continue to decline in the U.S., including the Southern Baptist Convention losing members each of the last 13 years, some soul-searching might be in order.
The recent publishing of contrary, but equally passionate, opinions concerning the transgender community was what a newspaper ought do. However, calling out some folks for being different, is not what Christians should do.
Consider Jesus’ encounter with a woman at a well. She was a Samaritan, an outcast. She had been married five times and was presently living with another man. And yet Jesus went to her, had a conversation and offered her living water and salvation.
His love was not conditional. He saw someone was alone, possibly hurting and shunned even by other women, yet still worthy of kindness and concern.
How can we then reconcile the differences between Jesus’ past empathy and his follower’s shunning today? I don’t think we can. But we have been given a glimpse of how today’s disregard is being rationalized.
The thinking seems to be God only chooses to do half his work when breathing life into humans. Instead of God being the Creator of both body and soul, we are to believe he is only choosing to make the physical being. Man’s disposition, his nature, his soul, are left totally to human nurture.
It is on this premise many in the Christian community have come to believe gay and transgender lives are sinful choices not simply more of God’s handiwork. My life’s experiences have convinced me otherwise.
As a teenager riding the bus to Buffalo Gap High School, one of our stops often gave view to a young fellow, maybe 4 or 5 years old, marching in his yard wearing cheerleader boots and twirling a baton. To think this youngster was acting on anything but his nature in choosing a traditionally girl’s activity rather than a boy’s is improbable.
Similarly, I had a Churchville friend whose home I would visit. When there I was always shown the latest additions to his scrapbook about all things Jackie Kennedy. It was not typical for an Augusta County teenage boy to keep up with international fashion and a First Lady. But it gave him joy.
Both of these youngsters are gay men.
Suicides are statistically higher among transgender lives. Can the Christian church, in reserving its love and acceptance, be seen as adding another brick to a struggling person’s burden instead of being their brother’s keeper?
Beth Moore, a wonderful messenger and evangelist for Christ, recently announced she was leaving the Southern Baptist Convention. Others will surely follow. Her reasoning includes subjects like the one roiling Waynesboro. She summed up her exit by saying, “I love so many Southern Baptist people, so many Southern Baptist churches, but I don’t identify with some of the things in our heritage that haven’t remained in the past.”
The calling to tend to the last and the least, is scriptural. Loving your neighbor as yourself, is commanded. Responding to the needs of others is a deciding factor when separating the sheep from the goats.
Churches are not exempt from embracing God’s simplest of messages.
