Pyles: Who are we to judge God’s handiwork?

I was raised in a Southern Baptist Church when teaching was Biblical, not political. Sermons would conclude with something similar to: “With every head bowed, and every eye closed; if you feel an emptiness, a longing to know Jesus, as your personal Savior, the altar is open.”

The message was not centered on what was wrong with others but rather on individuals, sinners all, needing to get right with God. As church memberships continue to decline in the U.S., including the Southern Baptist Convention losing members each of the last 13 years, some soul-searching might be in order.

The recent publishing of contrary, but equally passionate, opinions concerning the transgender community was what a newspaper ought do. However, calling out some folks for being different, is not what Christians should do.

Consider Jesus’ encounter with a woman at a well. She was a Samaritan, an outcast. She had been married five times and was presently living with another man. And yet Jesus went to her, had a conversation and offered her living water and salvation.

His love was not conditional. He saw someone was alone, possibly hurting and shunned even by other women, yet still worthy of kindness and concern.