Sorrells and Whitescarver: Augusta County should give thumbs up to first large solar project

The reality is that large-scale solar arrays also represent tax revenue that is at least 10 times higher in the county coffers than if this land remained in agriculture and that revenue comes without the subsequent service needs (such as schools and emergency services) that other types of development necessitate. The land goes out of land use, which represents a huge revenue increase for the county. This project will produce over $6 million in direct revenues to the county over its life, via siting agreements, revenue sharing, and tax payments. This benefits Augusta County citizens directly by diversifying the county’s tax base, providing substantial new tax revenues, and thus helping to keep tax rates lower in the county in the future.

Projects such as this also provide a 35-year pressure relief valve to haphazard development that comes over time. That development, allowed by right on that same land, increases taxes and traffic congestion, impacts views and also takes land out of farming.

Some call these massive projects, solar “farms” — a designation that rankles many in the farming community. However, this land will still be harvesting the sun to produce clean energy, food for wildlife, clean water, and clean air.

Whether or not actual farming takes place on these large-scale projects, an income stream helps farms remain viable and, unlike with other types of development, land is not being permanently removed from agricultural production. The Round Hill project has a decommissioning plan, as is required by the county, and in 35 years, that land can revert back to traditional farming because it has been protected. We would suggest that Augusta County is ready to give a thumbs up to its first large scale solar project.

Nancy Sorrells is a former elected official, an independent historian and writer and the Augusta County Coordinator with Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley. Bobby Whitescarver is a watershed restoration consultant, farmer, writer and educator. He is also an Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley board member. The Alliance (shenandoahalliance.org) is a non-profit organization that envisions a Shenandoah Valley where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities.