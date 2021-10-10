Troxel: A century of dragging the country down

My father recently celebrated his 101st birthday. He was born in 1920 to a farming family in Oklahoma. He has lived under nineteen presidents beginning with Woodrow Wilson.

Wilson, a Democrat, was the first U.S. president with socialist leanings. World War I had ended less than two years before Dad was born. Wilson was trying to use the promise of world peace to lure the United States into the League of Nations. However, Congress roundly rejected the League because it would have impinged upon American sovereignty.

Coming out of the War and under three successive Republican presidents, Americans, other than farmers, enjoyed a time of prosperity. During World War I, farmers had gone into debt to buy more land and equipment in order to produce more crops to feed the troops. After the war, farmers kept producing as much as they could even though the military no longer needed that much food. The result was a fifty percent drop in farm income. Also, in the 1920’s the great Dust Bowl drought hit the Great Plains ruining productivity when farmers had the fewest financial reserves. Despite the hardships, or because of them, farmers learned to be smarter about their farming practices and about their finances. As a result, less than two percent of farms failed in any year during the Great Depression.