Troxel: Capitalism has stood the test of time

One would think that if socialism is so great, socialists would be able to convince capitalists of its merits. Likewise, capitalists should be able to convince socialists of the merits of the free enterprise system. I originally thought that socialists could not be swayed because they hate America. Maybe they do. But then comes the question of “why.”
Socialists will diffidently tell you that Americans have far more than our share of the world’s wealth. They fail to recognize how generous Americans are with their abundance to those in need around the world. And people who live under socialist rule will do almost anything to get into America — even risk their lives. The demand to live here is that great. Yet there is not even a line of people to move from America to socialist countries. Yet socialists don’t bother to wonder why. Or perhaps their fascination with socialism is so great they don’t care what other people want.
Yet countering socialists’ arguments never seems to sway their opinions. What is the nail that keeps the puzzle piece from falling into place?
Last week as my son and I were traveling together, he was listening to a podcast by Ryan Daniel Moran. I was casually listening in, and almost as an aside, Moran explained why socialists won’t listen to anything capitalists have to say. Socialist thinking is based on a fundamentally flawed premise that is totally opposite to the foundational premise of capitalist thinking.
Socialists believe that there are limited economic resources and if one person or group has more than another person or group, then they must have selfishly taken more than their share of the finite, economic pie. They think that everyone should have a piece of that economic pie that is exactly the same size as everyone else’s.
Capitalists on the other hand believe that economic resources are expanding and that if you want more economically, you create it. That’s where the term “creating wealth” originated. Think about it: astronomers declare that the universe is expanding. Any competent rancher with a bull and a few cows can in a few years expand his herd to great size. Anyone with adequate motivation can create a new economic “pie.” That is how it works, but socialists won’t accept that truth.
Everything about life and existence screams that we can create more of what we need and want. After all, the God Who created us is a creator God, so why would we not be creators in the image of the One who created us.
Socialists deny our ability to create. Former President Obama infamously told business owners they did not create their businesses. This comes from a man who never held a job other than community organizer or government official. He had never created anything economically, so of course he didn’t and doesn’t know how it is done.
But every small business owner in America does know how to create more economic “pie” because they are doing it. That is why Donald Trump is so popular with the middle class. Yes, he received a lot of money from his family, but he was able to use that money to create even more wealth. More than that, because he had learned how to expand wealth, he set about as President to make conditions favorable for everyone else to create wealth, too. Everyone who put in the work and intelligence necessary to create personal wealth, could and did.
Socialists hate Donald Trump because they believe he is just stealing more of the static economic pie from everyone else. This brings us back around to the underlying premise of Socialism: that the current economy is all there is, and no one is allowed to have more than anyone else. That is their idea of fair. That is the basis for their idea of “Equity.”
Capitalists believe in “equality,” not equity. Everyone has the right to pursue an expanding economic footprint for themselves and their families – to bake more economic pies, if you continue the analogy. If you make more pie, then it doesn’t matter how big your piece is. You aren’t taking pie away from someone else if the pie wouldn’t exist without your efforts. Each of us should be able to enjoy the pie we create — even if we just choose to give it away.
Capitalism has been around for four millennia. It was the way of life from long before Moses. Socialism has only been around for about 150 years. The economic policy that works is the one that has stood the test of time. After all, who doesn’t enjoy fresh baked “pie” — other than socialists, of course.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.