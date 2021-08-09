Troxel: Capitalism has stood the test of time

Socialists believe that there are limited economic resources and if one person or group has more than another person or group, then they must have selfishly taken more than their share of the finite, economic pie. They think that everyone should have a piece of that economic pie that is exactly the same size as everyone else’s.

Capitalists on the other hand believe that economic resources are expanding and that if you want more economically, you create it. That’s where the term “creating wealth” originated. Think about it: astronomers declare that the universe is expanding. Any competent rancher with a bull and a few cows can in a few years expand his herd to great size. Anyone with adequate motivation can create a new economic “pie.” That is how it works, but socialists won’t accept that truth.

Everything about life and existence screams that we can create more of what we need and want. After all, the God Who created us is a creator God, so why would we not be creators in the image of the One who created us.

Socialists deny our ability to create. Former President Obama infamously told business owners they did not create their businesses. This comes from a man who never held a job other than community organizer or government official. He had never created anything economically, so of course he didn’t and doesn’t know how it is done.