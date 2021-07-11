Troxel: Christians should be involved in politics

Several things I heard or read in the days around the Fourth of July led me to the topic of today’s article.

On the Fourth, a Sunday as you will recall, the pastor of my church called out those who said Christians should not be involved in government or politics. I agree with my pastor.

His comments reminded me of a Facebook exchange I had a few days earlier. My Facebook friend said, “Many think the church should stay out of politics. With the way that politics has gone of late – many politicians need to stay out of politics.”

My response to that was, “The way politics has gone of late is a good indication that the church has already done too much ‘staying out of politics.’”

Politics is never mentioned by name in the Bible. However, the Bible does give us some overriding directives that are not erased by current events. Jesus told his disciples, “Go into all the world and preach the gospel to every creature” (Mark 15:16). Nowhere in the Bible are we told “except for the world of politics.”