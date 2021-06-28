Troxel: Christians should vote Republican

It would seem logical that since the IRS has declared that Christian beliefs support Republican policies – and ergo, Republican polices support Christian beliefs – then Christians would support the Republicans Party for the sake of their faith regardless of their politics. Bible-believing Christian believe in the sanctity of life, that God intends marriage to be between one man and one woman, that biblical justice should prevail (i.e., that we are created by a loving God who has ultimate authority in our existence), that we should see our families and our property and our country as blessings from God and that we should defend them accordingly, and that the nation of Israel has an important place in our country’s defense. That being the case, it seems only logical for Christians to vote for candidates who support the same ideals that spring from the Christian faith. What does not make sense is for Bible-believing Christians to still vote for Democratic candidates whose beliefs are totally antithetical to what Bible-believing Christians claim to believe.