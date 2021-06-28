Troxel: Christians should vote Republican

A letter issued by the U.S. Internal Revenue Service indicates that all Christians should vote Republican. The IRS didn’t actually say it those words, but applying simple logic to what the IRS did say can lead to that conclusion.
A prayer group based in Garland, Texas, called “Christians Engaged” encourages church members of all denominations to pray for government leaders regardless of party affiliation. Christians Engaged is recognized by the State of Texas as tax-exempt.
That did not deter Stephan Martin, Director of the IRS Office of Exempt Organizations Rulings and Agreements, from denying the group federal tax-exempt status. He claims that the group’s activities benefit the Republican Party. In a letter dated May 18, Martin declares that the organization does “not qualify as an organization described in IRS Section 501©(3). You engage in prohibited political campaign intervention.”
Martin continues, “You are also not operated exclusively for one or more exempt purposes within the meaning of Section 501©(3), because you operate for a substantial non-exempt private purpose and for the private interests of the [Republican] party.”
Martin claims the group continues to “educate believers on national issues that are central to their belief in the Bible as the inerrant Word of God.” With that statement, the IRS appears to be infringing the First Amendment Religious Freedom of Christians Engaged. Martin denied them tax-exempt status because Christians Engaged talk about what is in the Bible they believe.
Martin tries to explain his reasoning by adding, “Specifically, you educate Christians on what the Bible says in areas where they can be instrumental, including the areas of sanctity of life, the definition of marriage, biblical justice, freedom of speech, defense, and borders and immigration, U.S. and Israel relations.... The Bible teachings are typically affiliated with the [Republican] party and candidates. This disqualifies you from exemption under IRS Section 501©(3).”
Lea Patterson, the attorney who is filing Christians Engaged’s appeal of this ruling, says, “The IRS states in an official letter that Biblical values are exclusively Republican.” He adds, “Only a politicized IRS could see Americans who pray for their nation, vote in every election, and work to engage others in the political process as a threat. The IRS violated its own regulations in denying tax-exempt status because Christians Engaged teaches biblical values.”
During the Obama reign, the IRS delayed the applications for tax-exempt status of hundreds of conservative and evangelical organizations. Even the Department of Justice admitted that the IRS had abused the groups with “heightened scrutiny and inordinate delays” on the basis of their political and religious activities and beliefs.
So apparently, Democrats (at least their leadership) do not appreciate or even tolerate the influence of the Christian church on society. A cursory look at the Democratic Party Platform shows how far out of sync Democrats are with evangelical Christians. On the other hand, Republicans (for the most part) do agree in principle and action with many of the beliefs of the Christian church.
It would seem logical that since the IRS has declared that Christian beliefs support Republican policies – and ergo, Republican polices support Christian beliefs – then Christians would support the Republicans Party for the sake of their faith regardless of their politics. Bible-believing Christian believe in the sanctity of life, that God intends marriage to be between one man and one woman, that biblical justice should prevail (i.e., that we are created by a loving God who has ultimate authority in our existence), that we should see our families and our property and our country as blessings from God and that we should defend them accordingly, and that the nation of Israel has an important place in our country’s defense. That being the case, it seems only logical for Christians to vote for candidates who support the same ideals that spring from the Christian faith. What does not make sense is for Bible-believing Christians to still vote for Democratic candidates whose beliefs are totally antithetical to what Bible-believing Christians claim to believe.
Granted many non-Christians support the ideals of the Republican Party. But Christians, whose faith should be shown through their actions, need to actively support those who through political actions support those same beliefs. It’s only logical.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.