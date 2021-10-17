Troxel: Government wants you to have zero financial privacy

Fourth, Democrats say they are attempting to cut down on tax evasion in order to pay for the spending bill, but their math, as usual, greatly exaggerates the amount of money they would bring in.

Fifth, the cost of complying with the regulations will be staggering, especially for smaller financial institutions. Not only will families and businesses lose their financial privacy, they will also face higher account fees, lower interest rates on their accounts, and fewer free services. It won’t be only the rich who end up paying for this. It will be everyone who uses a bank. And if enough people pull their money out of banks, it will cripple the American financial industry making it harder for businesses to acquire capital for improvements and expansion. This is proposed legislation is definitely an economy killer.

If Congress wants to truly resolve America’s financial crisis, they should quit spending so much money. The federal government’s massive and growing debt is squashing the economy. For example, the U.S. Department of Agriculture proudly reports that they are providing Food Stamps to 46 million people. If we had the economy we had three years ago, they could cut that number in half, and the government wouldn’t be paying for people to eat. People would be earning their own food. That alone would save a fortune, not to mention the revenue increase from the productivity of 23 million workers.

Our problem is that the government wants us to believe that the government is the only entity that can solve our problems — and that is a lie. This country was founded by and became great on the backs of people who trusted God, who solved their own problems, who built their own businesses, who fought their own fights. America was a great nation, the greatest in history, less than 50 years ago. But now that the government and the mainstream media and the National Education Association have trained us to let someone else solve our problems and provide for our needs, we are becoming a mere shell of who we once were. And the world is much worse off for the loss.

Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.