Troxel: If class warfare doesn't work, try critical race theory

Instead of pushing so hard to get public schools reopened, parents and government leaders would do far better to take a look at what the schools are actually teaching.

When I was in school, we were taught everyone has equal value regardless of skin color and that everyone should attend integrated schools so that we could get to know and learn to get along with people of all races.

These days, though, instead of being taught that “all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights,” our children are being taught critical race theory (CRT). Most people have heard of it, but they have no idea what it is.

In a nutshell, Critical Race Theory teaches American children to judge each other based on their skin color. CRT teaches that skin color is the sole basis by which people should be labeled as either oppressors or as the oppressed. It makes race the lens through which every element of American life is to be judged.