Troxel: If class warfare doesn't work, try critical race theory

Instead of pushing so hard to get public schools reopened, parents and government leaders would do far better to take a look at what the schools are actually teaching.
When I was in school, we were taught everyone has equal value regardless of skin color and that everyone should attend integrated schools so that we could get to know and learn to get along with people of all races.
These days, though, instead of being taught that “all men are created equal and are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights,” our children are being taught critical race theory (CRT). Most people have heard of it, but they have no idea what it is.
In a nutshell, Critical Race Theory teaches American children to judge each other based on their skin color. CRT teaches that skin color is the sole basis by which people should be labeled as either oppressors or as the oppressed. It makes race the lens through which every element of American life is to be judged.
Congressman Burgess Owens (R-Utah), a black man who attended segregated schools in the Jim Crow South, says, “Critical race theory preserves this way of thinking and undermines civil rights constitutionally guaranteed equal protection before the law, and U.S. institutions at large. This is the United States of America, and no one should ever be subjected to the discrimination that our laws so clearly prohibit.”
The Biden Administration has proposed giving preference on grant money to K-12 schools that have well established CRT curriculums. In opposition to Biden’s plan, Congressman Chip Roy (R-Texas) has proposed legislation to block federal tax dollars from going to schools that teach Critical Race Theory. Roy says that CRT “like all its racist derivations, is a direct affront to our core values as Americans.” He adds, “As Americans we believe that all are created equal by God Almighty, regardless of their skin color. That self-evident truth, and the American promise that comes with it, are worth fighting for.”
In America, the middle class is so large that people see no need for major economic change. All Americans have many opportunities to change their own economic class by using education to make themselves more valuable to employers, and/or by starting their own businesses, and/or by choosing their own way of life as opposed to having it dictated to them by the government.
“Class warfare” led to revolutions in Russia, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Venezuela and elsewhere. That class warfare led to almost 100 million deaths of their own people. These revolutions did not lead to socialist utopias, but rather to the unleashing of some of man’s darkest brutalities.
CRT proponents know identity-based class warfare won’t sell in America. Instead, they use phrases such as “social justice,” “diversity and inclusion” and “culturally responsive teaching.” They use the word “equity” instead of the word “equality.” The difference is huge. Equality gives everyone the opportunity to prosper. Equity calls for the suspension of private property rights, seizure of land and wealth, and the redistribution of property along racial lines.
In effect, CRT calls for the overthrow of capitalism. We have seen the economic disasters in every country that has thrown out capitalism. We must fight to keep Critical Race Theory from infecting our children, or we will lose America as we know it. And we will have no one to blame but ourselves.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com. His column is published every other Monday.