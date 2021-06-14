Troxel: Localities need more election officials

The people who operate the polls on election day get up very early so they can be at the polls by 5:00 (yes, a.m.) to get everything set up for the 6:00 a.m. opening. After the polls close at 7:00 p.m., they stay for another hour or so to call in the results, do all the legal paperwork, process the drop box, pack up the equipment and go home. Well, everyone gets to go home except for the precinct chief and one other election official.
The chief has to check everything back in at the Registrar’s Office that night, and if something is not right, the chief will be called into the Electoral Board meeting the next morning to straighten out the problem.
The election official who accompanies the chief is along for one purpose. Under Virginia law, the drop box has to be supervised by two people at all times. That means two people have to be with the drop box, even on the drive back to the Registrar’s Office. Then the chief has to drive the other election official back to the polling place to get his/her car, after which those two can finally, after a very long day, go home.
And for primaries, polling places are usually lightly staffed — frequently as few as six. However, since two election officials must always be outside with the drop box, that leaves four election officials inside. And if one happens to call in sick — as happened in several precincts last week — that leaves only three inside, one of whom is the chief, whose job it is to make everything run smoothly and fix problems that come up. That makes things interesting when an official needs to take a bathroom break or wants to eat lunch.
But there are compensations. Election officials get paid for their day at the polls and the required training they attend prior to each election. It isn’t much, but it might meet Virginia’s new minimum wage standard — maybe.
Election officials also enjoy their interaction with the voters, most of whom are great people — many of them are friends and neighbors — but state law still requires election officials to check each voter’s ID no matter who they are.
And there are memorable voters. A number of voters will come in not knowing at what address they are registered because they have moved so many times since the last election. A few don’t even know whether they are registered to vote. They just wander in. These are the folks who get to chat with the chief.
Chiefs really do want to make sure that every person who is supposed to vote gets to vote (and that those who are not eligible to vote do not), but it has to be done according to the law. The chief is the problem solver. If there is a legal way for the prospective voter to vote, the chief will make it happen.
Primaries, like the one last week, are held solely to determine who will be the nominees from each political party in the November election. Some parties choose their nominees by other methods. This year, Republicans chose their nominees for statewide office at a convention in May. In a few precincts across the state, there were primaries to select the Republican candidate for House of Delegate seats and for local Constitutional Officers. In many other precincts, Republican voters came to vote, but discovered that there were no Republican candidates on the ballot in their precinct. One of the more common responses to that information was, “Well, where can I go to vote for Republicans?” The answer is “Come back in November.” Voters can only vote in the precinct where they are registered and for the candidates who are on the ballot assigned to their precinct. These Republican voters felt better after they understood that their nominees had already been selected, and they could come back and vote for them in November’s general election.
And speaking of only voting in your own precinct, this “head scratcher” occurred a couple of years ago. A man came into a particular polling place. The officials could not let him vote because his name was not on the voter list for that precinct. They did find him on the list for the next precinct over. He responded that he knew he was registered at the other location, but he happened to drive past this polling place on his way to the other location. When he saw the flags and signs in front of the first location, he thought he would check to see whether he could just vote at that location and save himself the extra mile he would have to drive to his assigned polling place. Some days can be a real adventure for election officials.
Think about becoming an election official. Many localities need more officials. And it really is an interesting job.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.