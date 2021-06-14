Troxel: Localities need more election officials

But there are compensations. Election officials get paid for their day at the polls and the required training they attend prior to each election. It isn’t much, but it might meet Virginia’s new minimum wage standard — maybe.

Election officials also enjoy their interaction with the voters, most of whom are great people — many of them are friends and neighbors — but state law still requires election officials to check each voter’s ID no matter who they are.

And there are memorable voters. A number of voters will come in not knowing at what address they are registered because they have moved so many times since the last election. A few don’t even know whether they are registered to vote. They just wander in. These are the folks who get to chat with the chief.

Chiefs really do want to make sure that every person who is supposed to vote gets to vote (and that those who are not eligible to vote do not), but it has to be done according to the law. The chief is the problem solver. If there is a legal way for the prospective voter to vote, the chief will make it happen.