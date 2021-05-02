Troxel: Media was wrong to call Republican Convention anti-Semitic

National propaganda outlets such as the Washington Post recently announced — falsely — that Virginia Republicans don’t want Jewish people to vote in their nomination processes. This is typical of their brand of so-called journalism.

Had they bothered to look at the background to the events of April 22nd, they would have noted that the State Central Committee (SCC) of the Republican Party of Virginia has, since Dec. 5, been in a civil war over how to nominate Republican candidates for statewide office. The caucus that wants to hold a convention has won five separate votes to that end. The caucus that wanted a primary refused to abide by the decision of the majority and has repeatedly forced drawn out meetings and constant delays.

At the April 22nd meeting, the primary caucus introduced an amendment to the bylaws of the Virginia Republican Party. The amendment was advertised as a means to allow Orthodox Jews to vote in the Republican convention by allowing them to vote on Friday, since their religion prohibits them from voting on Saturday, the day the convention is scheduled.