Troxel: Media was wrong to call Republican Convention anti-Semitic

National propaganda outlets such as the Washington Post recently announced — falsely — that Virginia Republicans don’t want Jewish people to vote in their nomination processes. This is typical of their brand of so-called journalism.
Had they bothered to look at the background to the events of April 22nd, they would have noted that the State Central Committee (SCC) of the Republican Party of Virginia has, since Dec. 5, been in a civil war over how to nominate Republican candidates for statewide office. The caucus that wants to hold a convention has won five separate votes to that end. The caucus that wanted a primary refused to abide by the decision of the majority and has repeatedly forced drawn out meetings and constant delays.
At the April 22nd meeting, the primary caucus introduced an amendment to the bylaws of the Virginia Republican Party. The amendment was advertised as a means to allow Orthodox Jews to vote in the Republican convention by allowing them to vote on Friday, since their religion prohibits them from voting on Saturday, the day the convention is scheduled.
The primary caucus presented the amendment on short notice with no discussion between the two caucuses prior to its introduction. Over the past five months, the convention caucus has grown skeptical of the primary caucus’ motives. The convention caucus wanted to take time to see whether the proposed amendment would allow for other, unsuspected actions as well. After all, the entire five-month SCC debacle was the result of ONE word that was in an “emergency” change to the bylaws that was passed hurriedly in spring 2020 in response to the COVID-19 quarantine. The convention caucus did not want something like that to happen again. As a result, they asked for the amendment to be tabled until after the convention when there was time to really look at the ramifications of the amendment and see whether there could be any unintended consequences.
The motion to table failed, and then the amendment itself failed – not because of any anti-Jewish sentiment among Republicans but because of the lack of trust between the two caucuses. Immediately after the vote, the liberal media started castigating Virginia Republicans for being anti-Jewish. Yet if they had bothered to listen to the debate, they would have known that was a bold-faced lie. In fact, the amendment was so problematic that two Jewish members of the SCC voted against it. That does not sound like anti-Semitism.
At the same time the liberal media was gushing out their lies, Virginia Republicans began negotiating among themselves to find a way to allow Orthodox Jews to vote at the Republican convention. After three days of continual discussion, they found a solution. Instead of an amendment to the bylaws, the solution was simply an addition to the rules of the convention. This rule change was approved unanimously on Sunday, April 25th. This compromise resolved the immediate problem of allowing citizens with religious prohibitions on Saturday activities to vote at the May 8 convention, while still allowing adequate time for reflection and discussion prior to making a major change in the Party bylaws.
Seventh-day Adventists can also take advantage of this rule. While there is nothing in writing that forbids Adventists from voting on Saturday, their Sabbath, the Seventh-day Adventist Church webpage on Sabbath observance notes that “Any attempt to regulate Sabbath observance beyond Biblical principles by developing lists of Sabbath prohibitions will be counterproductive to a sound spiritual experience.” That, in addition to the way a number of Virginia Republicans who are also Adventists have practiced their religion in relationship to their politics, provides a reason to include Adventists in the same category as Orthodox Jews, i.e., unable to vote in Saturday conventions.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com. His column is published every other Monday.