Troxel: Our liberty needs maintenance to survive

I recently ran across an article about the wall on our southern border that was written by a “journalist” who had liberally peppered his story with editorial comments.
The editorialist chose to call the border wall a “political prop.” Any conservative would call the border wall an effort to secure the integrity of the United States by securing the integrity of our borders. Unfortunately, the editorialist — masquerading as a journalist — chose to impose his own set of filters on the story in an apparent effort to sway the views of his readers — no matter how mistaken he was about the motives he attributed to conservatives.
This liberal editorialist wrote that the “monsoon rains in Arizona” and the resultant flash floods had left former President Donald Trump’s “impenetrable” [used sarcastically in context] border wall rusted and with the gates — intended to be opened to allow such floods to pass through — hanging from their hinges.
But despite the blatant editorializing, the story did have at least a little news value. It did report that the border wall is deteriorating. Not only did President Joe Biden stop construction on the wall as soon as he took office, but he also has done nothing toward its maintenance. The ultimate result of failing to maintain something man-made is the decay of that man-made thing.
Conservatives may have assumed that so long as Biden didn’t tear down the wall, the wall would serve its intended purposes in the places where it had been strengthened and lengthened. Obviously, liberals thought differently. They believe that if they do nothing with the wall, the elements and the terrain will take care of the wall’s destruction for them. They are right.
Conservatives have apparently made the same assumptions about our liberties that they made about the wall. They have taken for granted that the liberties that we have held dear throughout the history of this country would always be there. As a result, they have failed to maintain them. The elements of destruction and the enemies of our freedoms knew that if they could just lull conservatives into a false sense of security, conservatives would fail to maintain their freedoms and those freedoms would erode to the point where they fall apart. And though our freedoms have been eroding for decades, conservatives haven’t noticed until recently. It has been a little rust here, a loose bolt there, and eventually our liberties have fallen into a great state of disrepair. If conservatives don’t immediately begin to repair what they can, the entire fabric of our God-ordained freedom will disappear in tatters.
Our liberties will not survive if we don’t pay attention to them. Nor will they survive if conservatives only cheer (or complain) about how other people’s efforts are going. Every liberty loving American must attend to the work of freedom in the area right before their own homes. This might be doing the work of preserving our rights and freedoms, or it might be protecting and encouraging those who are doing the work.
More immediately and more specifically, this means getting involved in the efforts to ensure ballot integrity. Whether you do or don’t believe that ballot fraud occurred in November 2020, the point is that it should not occur. Regardless of political leaning, each American should work diligently to make sure the election process is free, fair, and honest. This is one simple, yet incredibly vital step in making this country what it should be.
If Americans don’t pay devote much effort to rebuilding, maintaining and guarding our liberties, we will lose them.
More importantly, America used to be a Christian nation, but we let down our guard there as well. False teachers have entered our churches, our schools, our media, and have perverted the foundational faith of America. The bedrock of our freedoms is found in our Christian faith and heritage. That bedrock needs our attention as much or more than any of our other concerns.
You can choose to do nothing and let America erode into a footnote of history, or you can do your part to rebuild liberty for each and every citizen both now and in the future.
Steve “Doc” Troxel, who lives in Lynchburg, is a columnist for The News Virginian. He is a retired university professor who writes a weekly email on political issues. To subscribe to his email, contact him at Doc@VoteDocTroxel.com.