Troxel: Our liberty needs maintenance to survive

Conservatives have apparently made the same assumptions about our liberties that they made about the wall. They have taken for granted that the liberties that we have held dear throughout the history of this country would always be there. As a result, they have failed to maintain them. The elements of destruction and the enemies of our freedoms knew that if they could just lull conservatives into a false sense of security, conservatives would fail to maintain their freedoms and those freedoms would erode to the point where they fall apart. And though our freedoms have been eroding for decades, conservatives haven’t noticed until recently. It has been a little rust here, a loose bolt there, and eventually our liberties have fallen into a great state of disrepair. If conservatives don’t immediately begin to repair what they can, the entire fabric of our God-ordained freedom will disappear in tatters.

Our liberties will not survive if we don’t pay attention to them. Nor will they survive if conservatives only cheer (or complain) about how other people’s efforts are going. Every liberty loving American must attend to the work of freedom in the area right before their own homes. This might be doing the work of preserving our rights and freedoms, or it might be protecting and encouraging those who are doing the work.