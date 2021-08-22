Troxel: The devastating effect of MIA fathers

Four: Children from father-absent homes are more likely to be obese. The style of parenting used by fathers has much to do with how much more fit their children are, but the parenting style of the mother has little effect on obesity and fitness levels.

Five: The more a child can interact with his or her biological father, the less chance he or she will commit a crime or end up in the juvenile justice system. Children who never had a father living with them have the highest incarceration rates. Those children also are at greater risk of using illegal drugs at an earlier age.

Six: Children want to feel like they “belong.” Children are much more likely to turn to gangs to gain a sense of community and acceptance that they lack when their fathers are not in the home.

Seven: Children often have a sense that they are worth less than others because their fathers abandoned them. This increases the risk of suicide and self-injury. They are more likely to be depressed, develop anxiety, and withdraw socially.

Eight: Children from father-absent homes are more likely to drop out of school and less likely to pursue higher education than children from two-parent households.