Troxel: Virginia Republicans hosted an excellent convention

Because the attorney general race had the fewest candidates and in order to make sure that the ballot counting teams knew what they were about, the AG race was counted first. Chesterfield Supervisor Leslie Haley came in with the fewest votes (14.08%) on the first round, so she was dropped from contention. The ballots that had marked Haley as their first choice were then divided to the other candidates depending on who was marked as second choice on those ballots. Former U.S. Supreme Court law clerk Jack White did not pick up enough votes on the second round to catch up to the other two candidates, so White was dropped from the running after the second round of balloting. As I expected, the race came down to former prosecutor Delegate Jason Miyares and former Judge Advocate General officer Chuck Smith. Miyares held the lead through every round of balloting and won outright on the third round with 51.7% of the vote to Smith’s 48.3%.