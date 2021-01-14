Waldrop: Take time to reflect on unearned privilege

Each time I read the works of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I realize, quite seriously, that I am a “recovering white person.” It is in that identity that I confess what I am recovering from: namely, white privilege.

Some of the privileges of having white skin have been more subtle than others. Through many job and academic applications, I never realized how minority group members felt when required or invited to submit a personal photograph. Now I know of their suspicion, even fear, that: “They want to know if I’m Black…or Mexican…or from India,” etc. I never once feared that “They’ll know I’m white.”

To my knowledge, I’ve never been reported as a suspicious person for wearing my hooded sweatshirt, but just ask that of Black men. I doubt that my first name raises eyebrows, but ask DeShawn, or Shanice or Aliyah about their experiences, all of which were just rejected by my computer’s spell-check.

Then, there are those “slings and arrows” that everyone faces in life: a colleague’s cold shoulder, a neighbor’s forgotten promise or a stranger’s harsh word. I have never worried: “Was that because I’m white?” I’ve never had to. Others have.