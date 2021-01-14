Waldrop: Take time to reflect on unearned privilege

Each time I read the works of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I realize, quite seriously, that I am a “recovering white person.” It is in that identity that I confess what I am recovering from: namely, white privilege.
Some of the privileges of having white skin have been more subtle than others. Through many job and academic applications, I never realized how minority group members felt when required or invited to submit a personal photograph. Now I know of their suspicion, even fear, that: “They want to know if I’m Black…or Mexican…or from India,” etc. I never once feared that “They’ll know I’m white.”
To my knowledge, I’ve never been reported as a suspicious person for wearing my hooded sweatshirt, but just ask that of Black men. I doubt that my first name raises eyebrows, but ask DeShawn, or Shanice or Aliyah about their experiences, all of which were just rejected by my computer’s spell-check.
Then, there are those “slings and arrows” that everyone faces in life: a colleague’s cold shoulder, a neighbor’s forgotten promise or a stranger’s harsh word. I have never worried: “Was that because I’m white?” I’ve never had to. Others have.
I enjoy tracing my family ancestry. My Black friends report “hitting the brick wall” about five generations back because their slave ancestors didn’t count as human beings and records were kept by their “owners.”
Much of my privilege was “baked in.” The 1954 United States Supreme Court declared unconstitutional the “separate but equal” practice of segregated education because “separate” was not “equal.” Thus, my segregated public education in Mississippi was better than that across town at the Black school. So, when I graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1964, I was significantly better qualified for college, job training, financial credit, even life in general, than students graduating at the same time and age from Alexander High School. Why? Because our skin colors put us on different educational tracts, mine much better than theirs, even after 10 years; and, they probably haven’t equalized yet.
I reflect on my white privilege in memory of Dr. Martin Luther, King, Jr., and in appreciation of his teachings about the unearned privilege I have as a white person. May God help me live responsibly with it as I recover from it.
The Rev. Russell G. Waldrop, a retired pastoral counselor in Waynesboro, is the first vice-president of the Waynesboro branch of the NAACP.