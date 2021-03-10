Zipser: Confronting transphobic bias

Recently, the transgender and non-binary communities have been the subject of much discussion. The News Virginian even published a column on Feb. 28, which made the assertion it is not up to individuals, but rather to God, to determine a person’s gender.
As a transgender non-binary person, I found this deeply dehumanizing, upsetting and transphobic. The fact people’s gender, and by extension their personhood, seems to be something to dispute indicates people think “debating” someone’s humanity is OK and normal. It’s not.
News headlines highlight attempts to deny basic rights to healthcare, housing and jobs via legislation. The more subversive transphobia hides in plain sight — pretenses of concern, platitudes, misogyny, religion, science, backhanded compliments and claims of support are the tools used to justify discrimination. The results are detrimental to the safety and well-being of the transgender and non-binary communities.
At first glance, gender reveal parties may not seem harmful or transphobic. However, by their nature, gender reveal parties uphold the idea that there are only two genders (otherwise known as the “gender binary”), and exclude the existence of people who fall outside of this binary. The “basic science” often cited, is shorthand for the reductive idea there are only two biological sexes and biological sex (chromosomes, genitals) determines gender. We now know, thanks to science, that as many as 1 in 100 babies are born intersex, or with bodies differing from standard male or standard female, that biological sex is a spectrum, and that sex and gender are not one in the same.
Gender is very much an internal experience that we express outwardly. Most people feel they are either male or female. About 1-2% of all people are transgender or non-binary, roughly the same as the number of red heads in the world.
Many agree transgender and non-binary people shouldn’t be seen as sub-human, or as less than important. However, engaging in “debates” regarding the validity of our gender and/or asserting the idea that people should “love the sinner; hate the sin,” is treating us as less than. Trying to exclude transgender and non-binary people from competing in sports, supporting legislation that perpetuates mistreatment based on sex or gender or the criminalization of marginalized people is discrimination. Telling us you know better what our gender is or that we should accept our gender as it was assigned at birth indicates our self-determination is invalid.
This culminates in the denial of our individual lived experience, our agency, our personhood. It speaks directly to the privilege of always knowing or understanding your gender. It speaks to always having your gender accepted. It speaks to the privilege of power and being able to decide for others based on your own self-interest.
I get it. It’s easy to take for granted your gender is when you’ve never had to think about it. It’s easy to say, “That doesn’t affect me,” when you aren’t part of the community negatively impacted by legislation. It’s easy to say, “You knew the risks when you came out,” when you aren’t the object of bullying, harassment and assault. It’s easy to victim blame, overlooking the inherent wrongness and impact of such mistreatment. It’s easy to center your personal comfort and not challenge long-held views when you’re among the majority.
Whether intentional or otherwise, the consequence is people cite these examples as justification for pity and contempt — seeing transgender and non-binary people as less-than, in need of fixing, or as a group to be excluded and pushed further to the margins. We are people doing our best to live our lives in a society that keeps trying to gaslight us into thinking we aren’t real.
I implore you to ask yourself where your biases (implicit and explicit) originate, who is harmed, who benefits? If you want to support the transgender and non-binary communities then talk to us, not about us. Let us tell you about our lived experience without asking us if we have tried not being transgender or non-binary, about our medical status, without telling us we don’t know what we are talking about.
Acceptance is not predicated on understanding. When asked how a person knows they are a man or a woman, most cisgender people will respond by saying, “I just am,” and it is accepted as fact.
My name is Jordan. I am not a man or a woman. I am transgender non-binary. My pronouns are they/them. I am real, I am valid, and so is every transgender and/or non-binary person.
Jordan Zipser (pronouns: they/them) is a trans non-binary person, a parent and spouse and member of the local community.