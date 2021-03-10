Zipser: Confronting transphobic bias

Gender is very much an internal experience that we express outwardly. Most people feel they are either male or female. About 1-2% of all people are transgender or non-binary, roughly the same as the number of red heads in the world.

Many agree transgender and non-binary people shouldn’t be seen as sub-human, or as less than important. However, engaging in “debates” regarding the validity of our gender and/or asserting the idea that people should “love the sinner; hate the sin,” is treating us as less than. Trying to exclude transgender and non-binary people from competing in sports, supporting legislation that perpetuates mistreatment based on sex or gender or the criminalization of marginalized people is discrimination. Telling us you know better what our gender is or that we should accept our gender as it was assigned at birth indicates our self-determination is invalid.

This culminates in the denial of our individual lived experience, our agency, our personhood. It speaks directly to the privilege of always knowing or understanding your gender. It speaks to always having your gender accepted. It speaks to the privilege of power and being able to decide for others based on your own self-interest.