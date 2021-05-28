Oscar
Source: UVa volleyball players secretly recorded their coaches prior to their firing and the season's cancellation
Members of the Virginia women’s volleyball team secretly recorded a coaches-only meeting in a Miami-area hotel room in March, then complained about the staff to the administration, leading to the firing of the coaches and cancellation of the final three weeks of the season, according to a source.
Protesters collectively took a moment of silence and kneeled for nine minutes and 29 seconds
There was a loud boom, shaking near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront. Scientists are figuring out what it was.
If you heard a loud boom at the Oceanfront and other areas in Hampton Roads, you’re not alone. Several people are reporting their house shook and there were booming sounds this morning, with the first around 11 a.m. One person in North Virginia Beach said they heard “a loud noise like thunder” in First Landing Park off of Shore Drive. In Hampton and Poquoson, several residents said their ...
Saturday’s graduation marked the school’s 51st annual commencement ceremony.
Standing on a field swathed in red, where just a few short weeks ago Riverheads High School captured the state football championship, salutatorian Addison Obaugh told her classmates and the crowd that they should “glory in Red Pride like never before” because they “fought like Gladiators” and won.
Following a slim 3-2 vote of approval, the city tax rate of 90 cents per every $100 of real estate value was narrowly passed at the Waynesboro City Council’s meeting Monday night.
Beth Teachey had two things to celebrate Tuesday. The first was her birthday, and the second was winning Waynesboro’s teacher of the year.
More than 175 Wilson Memorial High School seniors received their diplomas during Saturday’s commencement ceremony at James Madison University.
The suspect was transported from the scene to Augusta Health and airlifted to UVA Medical, The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said.
Grace Christian School rallied from a 4-0 deficit Saturday afternoon and scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh innng to defeat Westover Christian Academy.