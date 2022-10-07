P. Sherman, 42 Wallaby Way, Sydney Oct 7, 2022 Oct 7, 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View on PetFinder Tags Wire Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular UVA and Virginia Tech find trouble in the triangle. Who's the best team in Virginia? | Teel and Barber podcast As the Hokies and Hoos stumble against UNC and Duke, the guys debate who is the best team in the Commonwealth - UVA, Virginia Tech, JMU, Liberty or ODU? 5 arrested after search warrant executed at Nexus Services office Three of the men were charged with obtaining money by false pretense and conspiring to commit a felony. Greenville residents blindsided by Augusta County's rezoning, development proposal A proposed rezoning and construction of a million-square foot facility in Greenville and just over half a mile from the two Riverheads schools is drawing strong opposition. Police ID deceased in Nelson County crash Alexandria S. Ward, Jr. 66, of Scottsville died at the scene, police said. Four Waynesboro Schools fully accredited for 2022-23 Four Waynesboro schools met full state accreditation for 2022-23 and two received the designation of accredited with conditions from the Virginia Department of Education. Wilson Memorial football team outlasts Fort Defiance in shootout Brayden Tyree finished the game with 160 rushing yards to go along with his three total touchdowns in the Hornets' win. Riverheads football team finishes strong in win over Buffalo Gap The Riverheads Gladiators scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter Friday night to put away the Buffalo Gap Bison. Opening day of Waynesboro's annual Fall Foliage Festival draws a crowd Waynesboro's biggest event of the fall was a crowd-pleaser on Saturday. One person dies in Nelson County wreck A Scottsville woman was killed Thursday as a result of multi-vehicle crash in Nelson County. Waynesboro pedestrian struck by train A 36-year-old woman was hit by a train on Thursday in Waynesboro, police said.