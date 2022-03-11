"Oh hey there! My name is Patches and I am a FIFTEEN AND A HALF year old Yorkie. I think... View on PetFinder
The family moved to the Charlottesville area so her father could work for the UVA football team.
The first phase of Waynesboro Marketplace on Rosser Avenue is expected to open by late spring or summer.
Former two-term Waynesboro City Council member Jeff Freeman battled numerous physical challenges over his 65 years, but always looked for the silver linings.
The Augusta County Sheriff has begun an investigation of allegations of inappropriate touching by a teacher at Wilson Memorial High School.
The Bison avenged a Region 1B championship loss to the Panthers, as Gap knocked off Rappahannock 40-26 in the Group 1A state semifinals.
The Waynesboro and Staunton Chick-Fil-A locations have teamed up to launch the Cookies for Natalie campaign, where a portion of all cookie sales will be donated to the family of 16-month-old Natalie Dodge, who was diagnosed with cancer in February.
The second phase of the Greenway is set for construction starting in April.
The new punishment, a two-semester suspension, represents "the largest change ever made to the Honor system" according to the student paper.
The Waynesboro Planning Commission last week approved plans to demolish the former Leggett Building, a 60-year-old anchor of downtown Waynesboro.
Buffalo Gap will try to avenge a Region 1B championship loss to Rappahannock nine days ago on Monday night.
