Poinsettia

Unprecedented success: Between Staunton and Riverheads, area sports fans fortunate to have witnessed two dynasties in past 20 years
- Updated
Think about how blessed fans in the area have been. First, we had Paul Hatcher’s Robert E. Lee boys basketball team in the national spotlight with an 85-game winning streak. Now we have Riverheads.
- Updated
Riverheads High School football picked up its sixth straight state championship, defeating Galax 45-14 on Saturday in the Salem Stadium.
- Updated
For the second time this calendar year, Riverheads and Galax will meet with the Class 1 football state championship on the line.
- Updated
Christmas and the holidays are fast approaching in Waynesboro, meaning many of the city’s eateries and restaurants are getting festive in the kitchen.
- Updated
For the next two weekends, residents and theatre fans alike will be able to watch “A Christmas Story: The Musical" at the Wayne Theatre, which opened Thursday, December 9. The show will run through this weekend before beginning it’s final four-day slate of performances, which begin on Thursday, December 16 and conclude with a matinee performance on Sunday, December 19.
- Updated
After a rough first half of the year, Zeus Owner Brett Hayes and his staff are ready to finish 2021 on a strong note and are encouraging locals and their families to return to their theater to enjoy the latest blockbuster films to bring in 2022.
- Updated
“I feel like the district is up for grabs,” Staunton boys basketball coach Terrell Mickens said. “Anybody can beat anybody.”
- Updated
The Cougars are young, extremely so, with only three players with varsity experience on the roster.
The Cougars are young, extremely so, with only three players with varsity experience on the roster.
- Updated
Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing to eliminate the state’s portion of the sales tax on groceries — a marquee pledge of Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin’s campaign — in a tax cut plan Northam built into his outgoing budget.
- Updated
Virginia has confirmed its first case of the omicron variant, making it the 23rd state in the country with the new strain of the coronavirus.