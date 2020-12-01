Private schools to begin basketball season Thursday

Area fans longing for the return of high school sports can get their first taste since March this week.

Local private schools Ridgeview Christian and Grace Christian are scheduled to open their 2020-21 boys and girls basketball seasons Thursday.

Ridgeview Christian athletic director Wayne Pettway and his counterpart Frank Kahrs at Grace Christian both confirmed Tuesday their season-opening slates are still on.

The Ridgeview boys and girls hit the road to begin the season Thursday at Temple Christian, while the Grace boys and girls have a pair of home games on the docket. The Warriors host Roanoke Valley Christian on Thursday before returning to action Saturday at home against Timberlake Christian.

Pettway said the Crusaders will be livestreaming their home games and taping the road contests. Kahrs added the Warriors’ games can be viewed on the school’s Facebook page.

Current state COVID-19 mandates limit the number of spectators at games to 25.

The area’s other private school, Stuart Hall, has opted out of the winter season.