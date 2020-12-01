Private schools to begin basketball season Thursday

Area fans longing for the return of high school sports can get their first taste since March this week.
Local private schools Ridgeview Christian and Grace Christian are scheduled to open their 2020-21 boys and girls basketball seasons Thursday.
Ridgeview Christian athletic director Wayne Pettway and his counterpart Frank Kahrs at Grace Christian both confirmed Tuesday their season-opening slates are still on.
The Ridgeview boys and girls hit the road to begin the season Thursday at Temple Christian, while the Grace boys and girls have a pair of home games on the docket. The Warriors host Roanoke Valley Christian on Thursday before returning to action Saturday at home against Timberlake Christian.
Pettway said the Crusaders will be livestreaming their home games and taping the road contests. Kahrs added the Warriors’ games can be viewed on the school’s Facebook page.
Current state COVID-19 mandates limit the number of spectators at games to 25.
The area’s other private school, Stuart Hall, has opted out of the winter season.
As for the local public schools, basketball practice is still scheduled to begin Monday and the first games are Dec. 21, but the games actually starting on time took a major blow when Rockingham and Rockbridge counties both paused the start of their winter sports. The basketball schedules for the vast majority of the schools around here are filled with the teams from the two counties delaying their start.
It should be noted that eight practices are required before a team can play a game. If practice can start on Monday even if games can’t be played starting Dec. 21, then teams will be able to dive right into playing when given the go-ahead.
Rockbridge County will be behind since all workouts, practices and tryouts are on hold until further notice.
Practices for all the other winter sports — wrestling, indoor track and swimming — start Dec. 14 and the first play date is Dec. 28.
It is likely there won’t be any athletic events until January.
Harrisonburg is the only public school division to opt out of winter sports so far in the Shenandoah Valley.
According to Virginia Preps, a total of 32 schools across 17 divisions have opted out of winter sports. That is roughly 10 percent of the Virginia High School League membership.
The Central Shenandoah Health District is strongly advising all school divisions within the region to cancel the winter athletics season because of the upward trends in COVID-19 cases. The CSHD includes Augusta, Rockingham and Rockbridge counties as well as the cities of Staunton and Waynesboro.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!