"Hello guys and gals! My name is Quinoa (pronounced Keen-waa) and I am a 3 year old Lab/mix that came... View on PetFinder
Quinoa
A woman in West Virginia fatally shot a man who began firing an AR-15-style rifle into a crowd of people that had gathered for a party, authorities said.
A 58-year-old man died Thursday from a gunshot wound to his head.
The practical nursing program at Valley Career and Technical Center is the beneficicary of a $7,000 grant.
Infrastructure and industrial change is coming to Virginia’s second largest county.
Jennifer Lewis of Waynesboro has earned the Democratic nomination for the 6th District congressional seat in the November election.
'Bullets were literally flying everywhere': Witness describe Oklahoma shooting that left 1 dead, 7 injured
One person was killed and seven were injured in the shooting, including two juveniles, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Sunday.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has signed General Assembly legislation calling for a November referendum on moving the Augusta County Courthouse to Verona.
The jury also has reached a verdict regarding a $100 million counterclaim Heard filed against Depp.
With the temperatures rising, many Waynesboro residents flocked to the War Memorial Pool this week as it reopened for the season.
A proposed budget deal General Assembly negotiators reached this week would cut taxes by $4 billion over three years, increase state employee and teacher pay by 10% over two years and contribute up to $470 million in state funds to widen a 29-mile stretch of Interstate 64 between Richmond and Williamsburg.