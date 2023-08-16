Rico the Augusta County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit should know by Friday if he is going to enjoy an early retirement.

Sheriff Donald Smith said Amy Swope of Blue Ridge Canine Safehouse in Nelson County notified him last week that she had raised the $19,000 needed to pay for Rico’s replacement at the sheriff’s office.

Swope, a high school classmate of Smith, offered to raise the money needed to pay for Rico’s replacement. She works with rescue and shelter dogs.

Smith said $11,500 is the cost of the new dog and $7,500 pays for the dog’s training.

If all goes according to plan, the nearly 6-year-old Rico could enjoy a retirement as early as this week and go live with his former handler, Dennis Reynolds. Reynolds, a former deputy, left the sheriff’s office last month.

Rico is a Belgian Malinois. He has worked with the sheriff’s office since he was 15 months old, detecting drugs and tracking suspects.

Smith said Monday that the remaining hurdle is whether Reynolds can pay the roughly $1,600 for a carport that covers Rico’s kennel at his residence.

“I’m not giving the carport to him,” Smith said. “The carport was bought with taxpayer money.”

Smith said he was waiting to hear from Reynolds. He has given the former deputy a Friday deadline to respond.

Should this obstacle be overcome, Smith said the paperwork retiring Rico would be done.

“My hope is that everyone realizes that Rico will be retired very soon, will be cared for in the meantime, but the legal process must be completed prior to his retirement,” Smith said.

Meanwhile, Rico continues to go for rides in a patrol car.

“Augusta County Sheriff’s Office staff have collectively fed, exercised, played, and taken him out on breaks since he has been here at the Sheriff’s Office,” Smith said in a statement. “Rico has his own vehicle, and many days he has spent time out riding the roads with deputies.”