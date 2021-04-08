Riverheads clinches spot into state cheerleading competition

VICTORIA — The short-handed Riverheads Gladiators cheered and performed their way to the championship Thursday during the Class 1 Super Regional competition cheerleading event competed at Central Lunenburg High School.

The title propels the Gladiators, who were down to seven healthy cheerleaders for the event after an injury and illness, into the Class 2 state tournament for the second straight season. The state meet is scheduled for April 17 at Lord Botetourt High School.

“We started the week with our full squad of nine, but one girl had to drop out because of an injury sustained last week,” Riverheads head coach Amanda Hemp said. “So we reworked out routine for Tuesday, and then another girl came down with a stomach bug that forced her out. We were down to Plan C at that point. I couldn’t be prouder of the seven girls that were out there today.

“We put in a long practice Wednesday and then showed up at 6:15 Thursday morning for another short practice before leaving school at 7,” Hemp said.

Riverheads will be the only Class 1 team to perform at the state level. Class 1 had just four teams throughout the state that had competition cheerleading squads this spring. All four competed Thursday at Central Lunenburg, and only the champion advanced.