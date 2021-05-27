Riverheads’ Emma Staton region runner-up in singles tennis

GREENVILLE — For the second time this week, Emma Staton, the top seeded girls tennis player at Riverheads High School, found the way blocked by William Campbell’s Sabrina Dickerson.

On Monday when the Gladiators took the Region 1B championship trophy by a 6-1 score, Staton’s loss to Dickerson represented the lone William Campbell victory.

In Wednesday’s Region 1B singles action on Wintergreen’s indoor tennis courts, Staton advanced to the championship match by topping Mary Seward of the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, 6-2, 6-2. Dickerson moved into the finals by stopping Natalie Pickeral of Altavista, 6-1, 6-2.

Although Dickerson was seeded second in the competition to Staton’s top seed, she was able to stop the Gladiator, 6-1, 6-2 to take the regional crown.

Staton has one last opportunity on Thursday to add a victory to the team’s regional championship trophy when she teams up with Claran Massie in the regional doubles tournament. That is also being held at Wintergreen.

Gladiators win title

On Monday, the Riverheads girls tennis team topped William Campbell, 5-1, to capture the Region IB championship.