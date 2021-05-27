Riverheads’ Emma Staton region runner-up in singles tennis

GREENVILLE — For the second time this week, Emma Staton, the top seeded girls tennis player at Riverheads High School, found the way blocked by William Campbell’s Sabrina Dickerson.
On Monday when the Gladiators took the Region 1B championship trophy by a 6-1 score, Staton’s loss to Dickerson represented the lone William Campbell victory.
In Wednesday’s Region 1B singles action on Wintergreen’s indoor tennis courts, Staton advanced to the championship match by topping Mary Seward of the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School, 6-2, 6-2. Dickerson moved into the finals by stopping Natalie Pickeral of Altavista, 6-1, 6-2.
Although Dickerson was seeded second in the competition to Staton’s top seed, she was able to stop the Gladiator, 6-1, 6-2 to take the regional crown.
Staton has one last opportunity on Thursday to add a victory to the team’s regional championship trophy when she teams up with Claran Massie in the regional doubles tournament. That is also being held at Wintergreen.
Gladiators win title
On Monday, the Riverheads girls tennis team topped William Campbell, 5-1, to capture the Region IB championship.
For the day, Riverheads took five of the six singles matches to clinch the victory without the need to play the complete doubles ladder. Staton, the top Riverheads player, dropped her match to William Campbell’s top player, Dickerson, 3-6, 1-6.
After that it was smooth sailing for the Riverheads netters. Claran Massie topped Megan Williams, 6-0, 6-0 in the second slot and Adasyn Hollinger downed Kaitlyn Morton, 6-3, 6-3 at the No. 3 spot.
Ailena Kwiecinski rallied to stop Holly Clark at No. 4, 4-6, 6-0, 6-2. Mackenzie Sacra beat Julie Jennings 6-0, 6-1 in the fifth slot, and Savannah McLemore overwhelmed Ate’sa Bailey 6-0, 6-0 in the final singles position.
The Gladiator team will move onto state semifinal action against Rappahannock in Warsaw on June 7.
