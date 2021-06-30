Riverheads promotes Amy Moore to head volleyball coach

GREENVILLE — Riverheads did not have to search far to find its new volleyball head coach. The Gladiators found her sitting one chair down from the previous one.

Amy Moore has been hired to take over the head-coaching duties of the Gladiators’ program when practice for the 2021 season begins Aug. 2.

Moore replaces Nyssa Stapleton who resigned after the abbreviated 2020 season that was played this past spring because of COVID-19. Stapleton spent four years coaching the Gladiators.

Moore inherits a program that has played in three straight Class 1 state championship matches, but hasn’t been able to hoist the big trophy.

“We want to keep knocking at the door and have it open for us soon,” she said.

The new head coach, who spent the last two years as Stapleton’s assistant, is excited to get the show on the road.

“Volleyball is at the heart of my core, passion and blood,” Moore said. “I have been involved in the game for several years. I want to continue the progress and success the program as enjoyed. The foundation is there and I want to keep building the blocks.”

Moore wants those building blocks to start at the middle school level, which has returned to playing sports.