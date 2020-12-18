Rockingham County to allow games only if both teams wear masks

The ever-changing plot twists of the high school winter sports season took another interesting turn Friday.

In a story first reported by The Daily News Record, Rockingham County Public Schools will allow its teams to compete with one huge, and arguably controversial, caveat … both teams must wear masks during competition. If both teams don’t agree to masks, then the event will not take place.

That new mandate, which includes basketball and wrestling but not swimming and gymnastics, may be in place for the four Rockingham schools involved — Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood and Turner Ashby — but that doesn’t mean other school divisions have to abide by it. Needless to say, it didn’t receive a warm reception from the local school divisions who have those schools on the schedule.

Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County officials are taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding if they will drop scheduled athletic events against Rockingham schools.

Waynesboro plays in the Valley District, which will only consist this winter of Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby after Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg opted out. This is the last year the Little Giants will be a member of the Valley as they are switching to the Shenandoah District next fall.