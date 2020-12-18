Rockingham County to allow games only if both teams wear masks

The ever-changing plot twists of the high school winter sports season took another interesting turn Friday.
In a story first reported by The Daily News Record, Rockingham County Public Schools will allow its teams to compete with one huge, and arguably controversial, caveat … both teams must wear masks during competition. If both teams don’t agree to masks, then the event will not take place.
That new mandate, which includes basketball and wrestling but not swimming and gymnastics, may be in place for the four Rockingham schools involved — Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood and Turner Ashby — but that doesn’t mean other school divisions have to abide by it. Needless to say, it didn’t receive a warm reception from the local school divisions who have those schools on the schedule.
Waynesboro, Staunton and Augusta County officials are taking a wait-and-see approach before deciding if they will drop scheduled athletic events against Rockingham schools.
Waynesboro plays in the Valley District, which will only consist this winter of Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby after Rockbridge County and Harrisonburg opted out. This is the last year the Little Giants will be a member of the Valley as they are switching to the Shenandoah District next fall.
In Augusta County, Fort Defiance, Stuarts Draft and Wilson Memorial have Rockingham schools on their basketball schedules.
Staunton is scheduled to play Spotswood once in boys and girls basketball.
As for East Rockingham, it plays in the Bull Run District, and it’s unclear how the other seven members will proceed. The Eagles are big favorites to win the Class 2 boys basketball state championship behind the highly-recruited Tyler Nickel.
The four Rockingham schools could end up just playing against each other in order to reach the maximum 14-game limit in the regular season.
Teams in the county had been limited to non-contact practices during the first two weeks of the winter season, but were given the go-ahead to start full-contact practices come Monday. Games are expected to begin the first week of January.
When Rockingham County initially delayed the start of winter sports until January, it said no games would be played until the area wasn’t in the Central Shenandoah Health District’s red zone for COVID-19 cases. Friday’s announcement moved away from that stance.
