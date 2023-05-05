It’s an open house and community block party from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Rosenwald Community Center in Waynesboro.

The center is located at 413 Port Republic Road.

The event is open to all Waynesboro residents and will feature games, door prizes, a scavenger hunt and live music by Redd Dotts 2, food, and ice cream.

The purpose of Saturday’s event is to show the improvements made to the Rosenwald Community Center, said Kylie Ritts, special events coordinator for the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department.

“There are new floors and an updated air conditioning and cooling system,” Ritts said.

She said the hope is community members can see the available rooms which can be rented. Those rooms include a conference room, a kitchen and a party room.

“We are hoping to spread the word a little bit more about Rosenwald,” Ritts said.

Also, on Saturday, the new outdoor basketball court at Rosenwald, completed earlier this year, will be dedicated at 2 p.m. The court was paid for through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Saturday’s event is co-sponsored by the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation Department and the Central Shenandoah Valley Office on Youth. Ritts said besides staff from those agencies, volunteers will also help with the event.