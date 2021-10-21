Sammie Jo
We have a very special girl to introduce to you! Sammie Jo is a Treeing Walker Coonhound who is about... View on PetFinder
Stuarts Draft cheerleading team wins Shenandoah District championship; Fort Defiance and Wilson Memorial secure regional berths
On a day featuring a lot of sensational competition cheer performances, Stuarts Draft was still best.
Waynesboro High School hasn’t had a competition cheer team for the past six seasons. For context, that’s the year the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl.
Riverheads etched the 43rd consecutive notch on its winning belt after the Gladiators manhandled the fumble-prone Wilson Memorial Green Hornets on Saturday.
Dominion Energy’s first two offshore turbines, currently used just for research, have become a haven for marine life.
Stable Craft Brewing was awarded the 2021 Ordinary Award for ‘Brewery of the Year in Virginia’ by the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association at their annual Ordinary awards dinner and ceremony at the Richmond Omni Hotel on October 4.
Virginia's COVID cases have declined for a month straight — again. But numbers are twice as high as last year.
The coronavirus in Virginia is retreating once again after a four-month surge that reached a single-day high of nearly 4,500 new infections last month.
The Cougars and Riverheads sit atop the rankings in their respective regions.
The Storm scored all 21 of their points in the first half en route to a 21-7 Shenandoah District victory over the Fort Defiance Indians.
The Heritage Foundation reports President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats are trying to force financial institutions to report their customers’ account balances to the IRS.
Amélie Candelier is looking to spread awareness about the disease she's lived with since she was eight years old.