You can fill out an adoption application online on our official website. These pictures don't capture the cuteness that is...
Sammy
"I didn't really want to go back without her," the Lord Botetourt graduate said.
Downtown Waynesboro smelled of kettle corn and pop music could be heard, along with laughter, as families enjoyed the first Downtown Spectacul…
Waynesboro residents looking to have a belated-July Fourth celebration can do so on July 9.
Capt. Alan Grimes and Capt. Kim Grimes arrived in Waynesboro last month from previous post in Ardmore, Okla. to serve as the new corps officers
The school board unanimously voted to request a bridge loan from the Board of Supervisors of around $8.2 million to begin construction on the Riverheads and Stuarts Draft middle school wings in August.
One of the fastest-growing sports in America is expanding in Waynesboro and Augusta County.
Augusta Health is adjusting its visitation rates effective Monday because of stabilizing COVID-19 rates in the area.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said fake gold is being traded for cash at gas stations in Verona, Raphne and Greenville and surrounding jurisdictions both north and south in Augusta County.
Flooding in a remote pocket of southwest Virginia has damaged more than 100 homes and left some 40 people unaccounted for, but there are no confirmed deaths or injuries, authorities said Wednesday.
Four residents of Waynesboro’s Springdale Apartments were hospitalized for a brief time Friday after being exposed to gas in the facility.