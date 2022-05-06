Silly Goofy Mood

"No dog deserves to lose the family that they've had their entire life, especially not at 13 years old, but... View on PetFinder
A Waynesboro resident died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash on the Blue Ridge Parkway, authorities said.
A woman said her daughter “had been bullied” repeatedly by the student who shot the gun.
Staunton High School junior Maaliah Cabell literally leapt into the records books Wednesday night.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man in connection with a car pursuit that spanned three counties early Tuesday.
The Storm and the Stuarts Draft Cougars engaged in an old-fashioned shootout on Thursday.
After two years of being forced to cancel it's annual Riverfest celebration, Waynesboro officials were glad that the community was willing to come out again.
Entering Year 3, there are a number of reasons for Washington coach Ron Rivera to be optimistic.
A 73-year-old Waynesboro man was in critical in stable condition at the University of Virginia Medical Center Thursday after being struck while crossing Rosser Avenue two days earlier.
The Dooms Crossing-South River access area means kayaks and canoes can enter the river on county-owned property off Dooms Crossing Road.
A Nelson County woman was arrested Wednesday on Augusta County charges after leading police in multiple jurisdictions on a “low-speed” pursuit.
