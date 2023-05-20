The absolute sweetest! Smudge is a grey tabby domestic-short-haired male kitten born on February 14, 2023. Smudge was rescued when... View on PetFinder
Smudge
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Wednesday afternoon, county officials and Amazon representatives officially celebrated the center’s launch with a ribbon-cutting ceremony a…
Shenandoah Peonies has opened for it's second season just in time for Mother's Day and the summer months.
"They are dedicated, committed," assistant superintendent Ryan Barber said about the 19 educators and staff retiring this year. "They spend th…
The 25 graduates of the 2023 class at Fishburne Military School could celebrate more than a commencement on Saturday at First Presbyterian Church.
Waynesboro City Council seems intent on severing the city’s lease on the Rockfish Gap Tourist Information Center on top of Afton Mountain.