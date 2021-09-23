Spirit
The two have both been charged with a single count of felony abuse and neglect of a child, while the search for three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell continues.
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office says Khaleesi Cuthriell, a missing 3-year-old girl from Augusta County, died in suspects' care.
Recovery of unemployment overpayments 'paused' as Virginia Employment Commission struggles with new backlogs
The Virginia Employment Commission has "paused" its collection of overpayments to unemployed Virginians as the beleaguered agency struggles to address rising backlogs of disputed claims and appeals that continue to strain the state unemployment system 18 months after the COVID-19 pandemic began.
Stuarts Draft went toe-to-toe with Riverheads in the first half Friday night, but the Gladiators cranked up their running game in the second half.
For the second time, a cement statue of an angel that stands in front of the gravestones of Kathy Sprouse and Scott Campbell at Augusta Memorial Park has been stolen.
A group of around 30 people gathered at the Augusta County Government Center on Tuesday evening to mourn the loss of three-year-old Khaleesi Cuthriell.
Retired resident Virginia Hanifl recently achieved her goal of walking through every street in the city of Waynesboro.
Wilson Memorial golf team wins Shenandoah District tournament, Staunton claims regular season trophy
A young Wilson Memorial golf team prevailed in the fourth and final Shenandoah District tournament of the regular season on Monday.
Rockbridge County’s football team is not afraid to put the ball in the air.
The Green Hornets scored two late touchdowns to thwart a Little Giants rally.