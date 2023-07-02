With Shenandoah District football comes big-time games.

Fans will flock to games this fall to see the best players that Waynesboro, Augusta County and Staunton have to offer.

Here are 10 games to keep your eye on this upcoming season:

1. Riverheads at Central (Woodstock)

When: Aug. 25

Why: The Gladiators see their first true test in Class 2 in 2023’s first game. The Central (Woodstock) Falcons thrived last season, finishing 12-3 and ultimately falling in the state title game to Graham. The teams last played in 2018, when Riverheads earned a 35-19 victory. The outcome of this game will offer insight into what fans can expect if the Gladiators face off against other elite Class 2 programs in the playoffs.

2. King William vs. Stuarts Draft

When: Aug. 25

Why: Stuarts Draft opens the season with a tough test in the form of the King William Cavaliers. King William won the Class 2 state championship in 2021 and finished 10-4 last season. After an inconsistent 2022 season, picking up a win over a quality opponent would kick-start the Cougars’ 2023 campaign.

3. Riverheads vs. Wilson Memorial

When: Sept. 22

Why: Coach Ray Norcross and the Riverheads Gladiators will look to give first-year Wilson coach Ryan Byrd a warm welcome to Shenandoah District play. A 20-point second quarter helped propel Riverheads to a 41-21 win over Wilson last year. If the Green Hornets look to stay competitive, they will need to keep high numbers off the scoreboard and contain Riverheads star running back Cayden Cook-Cash.

4. Staunton at Stuarts Draft

When: Sept. 22

Why: When Staunton opened the 2022 season with seven consecutive wins, one of its most notable victories was their 35-21 triumph over Stuarts Draft. The win was the Storm’s first over the Cougars in four years. Staunton will look to build a winning streak over its district rival and improve upon their success from last season.

5. Waynesboro at Fort Defiance

When: Sept. 29

Why: Fort Defiance quarterback Trey Miller put on a show against Waynesboro last season, accounting for all four of the Indians’ touchdowns as they prevailed 30-21. As Fort Defiance looks for its young talent to take a step forward and propel the team into success, a convincing win over the Little Giants could provide a confidence boost. Waynesboro, meanwhile, wants the result to look more like 2021 when the Little Giants defeated Fort, 43-21.

6. Buffalo Gap at Stuarts Draft

When: Sept. 29

Why: The Cougars thwarted Buffalo Gap’s comeback attempt and toppled the Bison 17-12 last season. Gap hasn’t managed to eke out a win against its district rival since 2017. Finding its place directly in the middle of the season, both teams can use this game to build momentum for the latter half of the year and potential playoff runs.

7. Wilson Memorial at Fort Defiance

When: Oct. 13

Why: Ryan Byrd joined Dan Rolfe’s staff as a defensive coach in 2017. Now, the two face off as opposing head coaches in one of the bigger rivalries in the Shenandoah District. The Hornets won 42-28 in 2022, but both teams will look to make a statement in this game.

8. Buffalo Gap at Staunton

When: Oct. 20

Why: Buffalo Gap was the first team to hand Staunton a loss in 2022 after the Storm opened the season with seven consecutive wins. The Bison surged for 22 first-half points, enough to beat the Storm, 22-17. The two teams will likely provide another entertaining matchup again when they square off on the gridiron in 2023.

9. Stuarts Draft at Riverheads

When: Oct. 20

Why: The premier rivalry in the Shenandoah District hits the field in October. Despite being a perennial contender, the Cougars have not prevailed in a game against their rivals since 2016. In the 2021 spring season, the teams battled to a 10-7 overtime thriller. This year’s contest bears additional weight, with both teams now playing in Class 2 with Riverheads’ reclassification. This game could very well be a prologue for a playoff matchup.

10. Waynesboro at Staunton

When: Nov. 3

Why: The Little Giants end the season with a clash against one of their most historic rivals. The Storm lead with three wins in the teams’ last five matchups, including a 48-10 victory in 2022. As the Little Giants look to rebound from a disappointing season, a win over Staunton could put an exclamation point on the upcoming season.