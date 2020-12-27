2020 in review: Top local sports stories in Waynesboro

Here are the top sports stories picked by News Virginian staff from the past 365 days that many are sure to not forget anytime soon.
1. Pandemic vs. sports
Pandemic. COVID-19. Two words from 2020 that will forever be etched in the American sports vocabulary. The virus wreaked havoc with the local sports landscape, starting with the cancellation of high school spring sports. Then followed youth sports and the Valley Baseball League during the summer. Youth sports continued to suffer in the fall with more cancellation of programs. High school football was moved to spring 2021 and the start of prep winter sports has been delayed until early January.
2. Three win wrestling state championships
Riverheads’ Jude Robson and Lane Cash captured the Class 1 titles at 113 and 145 pounds, respectively, while Buffalo Gap’s Seth Fitzgerald capped off his high school career by winning the Class 2 championship at 220 pounds.
3. Indoor track state champions
Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood took gold in the pole vault at the Combined Class 1-2 state meet by clearing 9-feet-6, which beat her nearest competitor by two feet. Buffalo Gap’s 1,600-relay quartet of Olivia Kovesi, Annika Fisher, Kaley Kiracofe and Tara Cahill were also golden at the same meet.
4. Riverheads girls basketball
The Gladiators under first-year head coach Preston Woods reached the Class 1 state semifinals before losing to Surry County 37-23. Had Riverheads won, it would have been declared co-state champions after the VHSL canceled the championship game two days later because of COVID-19.
5. Stuarts Draft boys basketball
The Cougars made the school’s first state tournament appearance by taking their high-scoring, high-octane show to the Class 2 quarterfinals. Unfortunately powerhouse John Marshall was waiting and ended Draft’s magical season with a 136-99 victory.
6. Grace Christian cross country dominates
Grace Christian ruled the only high school sport to be competed in the fall. At the VACA state meet, the Warrior won two titles in the girls varsity and boys middle school races, while the boys varsity finished third and the girls middle school took second.
7. Wilson Memorial honors legendary coach
Gary Kessler, who died unexpectedly April 3, left a legacy behind in cross country and track for the Green Hornets. Kessler’s teams won state championships in cross country, girls outdoor track and boys indoor track. The school also renamed the track to Gary Kessler Track.
8. Area trio signs D1 baseball scholarships
Fort Defiance’s Ryan Cook and Tristan Shoemaker, and Buffalo Gap’s Noah Canterbury are taking their talents to the next level. Cook signed with JMU, while Shoemaker is headed to Virginia. Canterbury inked to play for Old Dominion.
9. Head coaching musical chairs
The area welcomed several new (and old) head coaches to the sideline in 2020. At Stuarts Draft, James Carter returns to coach girls basketball after a three-year hiatus, while Brad DeWitt moves from the girls to the boys job. Skylar Napier landed her first head-coaching job for Waynesboro girls basketball and Brandon Jarvis did likewise in taking over the Little Giants’ football program. Drew Bugden got his first top job with Wilson football as did Jessi Fitzgerald with Buffalo Gap volleyball. Two head coaches left for administration positions as Jeremiah Major stepped down at Wilson football to become the athletic director at Waynesboro and Mike Gale packed up ‘The System’ at Stuarts Draft for Rockbridge County’s AD job and later was named the Wildcats’ boys basketball head coach where ‘The System’ will once again flourish, only not until the 2021-22 season since the school opted out of winter sports this year.
10. Waynesboro switching to new district
Waynesboro’s membership in the Valley District is over when the current school year concludes. The Giants’ new home will be the Shenandoah District at the start of the 2021 fall season. This will be the first time the seven area high schools will be competing together in the same district.