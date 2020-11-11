A look inside JMU's new Atlantic Union Bank Center

HARRISONBURG — The era of the Convocation Center is over at James Madison University as the Dukes prepare to start their season on Nov. 25 inside the brand-new Atlantic Union Bank Center.

JMU hosted media tours of the facility on Wednesday morning as they showed off the project that, along with the 1,500-car East Campus Parking Deck built adjacent to it, cost over $139 million. Initial planning for the arena began in 2015, and construction officially started in 2018 after a successful $12 million fundraising campaign.

The 226-thousand square foot Atlantic Union Bank Center seeks to allow fans to see the court no matter where they are in the building, and they achieved this by having as little obstructions as possible. The instant someone emerges from one of the two entrances designated for fans; they can see the court.

The facility seats 8,500 fans, but the Dukes will start the season only allowing 1,000 because of state restrictions on sporting events. Fans will always be required to wear masks while in the arena, with the only exception being when they are actively eating or drinking. Students can sit in groups of four with social distancing between each of the groups.