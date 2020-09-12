ACTS Eagles football team picks up first victory with home win against Crusaders

STAUNTON — The ACTS Eagles dominated both sides of the football Saturday afternoon and picked up their first win of the season, defeating South Wake (N.C.) Homeschool, 40-8 at the Staunton Moose Lodge field.
The Eagles rushing attack, led by Vlad Perdew and Tommy Hottinger, churned out 262 yards on the ground. Perdew gained 116 yards on 18 carries and Hottinger added 55 yards on 15 carries.
“Both those guys (Perdew and Hottinger) ran hard,” said ACTS head coach Bill Shirley. “They also did the job on the defensive side. They’re good football players.”
The ACTS defense scored two touchdowns and held the visiting Crusaders to negative yardage in the first three quarter. Hottinger recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown while Perdew returned an interception for a touchdown.
After exchanging turnovers to start the game, the Eagles used a short field to score the game’s first points.
An interception by David Musselman put the Eagles’ offense in business at the Crusaders’ 34 and eight plays later the home team took the lead. On fourth-and-7 from the 19, Jack Cullum took the handoff on a reverse and picked up 14 yards to keep the drive alive with a first-and-goal from the 4-yard line. Hottinger scored on the next play to put the Eagles up 6-0.
On the next possession, Hottinger sacked the South Wake quarterback and stripped the ball loose inside the 5-yard line. The ball rolled into the end zone where Hottinger pounced on it for the touchdown. Hottinger added the conversion run, making the score 14-0 with 4:12 left in the opening quarter.
The Eagles defense stopped the Crusaders on downs on the ensuing possession to give the offense another short field at the South Wake 38-yard line.
Perdew and Hottinger shared the workload and Hottinger scored on an 8-yard run, giving the Eagles a 20-0 lead.
After South Wake punted on its next possession, the Eagles put together a 52-yard scoring drive to pad the lead.
Perdew carried five times for 37 yards with his fifth carry, a nine-yard gain, putting the ball at the South Wake 5-yard line. From there, quarterback Will Shirley kept the ball and skirted the left end to find the end zone, making the score 26-0 with 3:02 left in the first half.
Late in the third quarter, Perdew stepped in front of a South Wake pass and returned the pick 70 yards, giving the Eagles a 32-0 lead. The interception was the second of the game for Perdew.
ACTS scored its final points early in the fourth quarter when Joshua Hansen scored on a 7-yard run. Hansen bulled into the end zone to add the conversion, giving the Eagles a 40-0 lead.
South Wake avoided the shutout when Ivan Graves Howard hauled in a 10-yard TD pass to cap an 83-yard scoring drive. Howard also added the conversion, making the score 40-8,
“I’ve got great guys on this team with really good attitudes,” said Shirley. “They work hard to improve. If they keep doing that, we’re going to have a good season.”
The Eagles return to action next Saturday when they travel to play Fredericksburg Christian.
