 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ACTS Eagles football team shut out in season finale
0 comments
top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

ACTS Eagles football team shut out in season finale

{{featured_button_text}}

AXTON — The Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles saw their 2020 season close on a down note Saturday, dropping a 37-0 decision to the Fieldale Ducks in high school football action.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Eagles only trailed 15-0 at halftime, but got outscored 16-0 in the third quarter when Fieldale seized command.

ACTS finished the season by losing its final three games by a combined 139-22 margin. The Eagles were held scoreless in two of those three contests.

The Eagles, who are comprised of private school and home-school students, and are coached by former Buffalo Gap High School head coach Bill Shirley, finished with a 2-7 record in the second year of the program. ACTS had a 3-4 record in 2019.

Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to

@NewsVirginian.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert