ACTS Eagles football team shut out in season finale

AXTON — The Advancing Christ Through Sports (ACTS) Eagles saw their 2020 season close on a down note Saturday, dropping a 37-0 decision to the Fieldale Ducks in high school football action.

The Eagles only trailed 15-0 at halftime, but got outscored 16-0 in the third quarter when Fieldale seized command.

ACTS finished the season by losing its final three games by a combined 139-22 margin. The Eagles were held scoreless in two of those three contests.

The Eagles, who are comprised of private school and home-school students, and are coached by former Buffalo Gap High School head coach Bill Shirley, finished with a 2-7 record in the second year of the program. ACTS had a 3-4 record in 2019.

