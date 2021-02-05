Amaya Lucas scores 24 points to lead Buffalo Gap girls basketball team past Staunton

STAUNTON — On a night where both teams struggled with turnovers and offensive dysfunction, scoring looked easy for Buffalo Gap senior Amaya Lucas.
Lucas scored 24 points on an efficient 10-for-15 shooting as Gap’s 18-point third quarter led to their 47-40 win over the Staunton Storm on Friday in Shenandoah District girls basketball.
It took almost three minutes for a basket to fall through the net to start the game, as both teams gave the ball away frequently early. Lucas started the scoring with a nice move inside to get an open layup, but the scoring remained low for the rest of the quarter as Gap took an 11-10 lead into the second.
Staunton junior Emma Witt missed all five of her shots in the first period, but she rose to the occasion in the second with eight points as Staunton grabbed the lead. As seemed to be the case all night, Lucas continued to find her way inside to easy looks to keep the Lady Bison from falling too far behind. A shot from Witt at the buzzer put the Storm up 22-20 going into the intermission.
The tightly contested low scoring affair continued in the third quarter until Lady Bison junior Leah Sherrill hit a 3-pointer to put Gap up 27-25 with 3:05 remaining. From then on, Gap thrived offensively as they hit 3-pointers and Lucas continued her dominance on their way to a 37-28 lead going into the final quarter.
“I thought we shot well,” Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “And defensively, I thought we played pretty well all night and worked hard. That is what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks. It’s not always pretty, but they work hard and seem to make things happen.”
Staunton junior Kellsye Miller scored six points early for the Storm in the final period, but an intentional effort to kill the clock by Gap and a pair of three-point plays by Lucas prevented any comeback attempts as the Lady Bison sealed the 47-40 win without much drama.
“I thought we handled the ball well, played solid defense and rebounded well,” Morgan said of how his team closed out the Storm. “We had talked before the game about how important rebounding was down the stretch.”
Staunton players struggled with communication for much of the night, as the team failed to relay what plays they were running at several points. Players looked visibly frustrated at times, and Staunton head coach Eric Payne voiced his concerns with the team’s chemistry.
“My speech to them tonight was about being a team,” Payne said. “We’ve got the talent, but you can clearly see the difference as far when everybody is playing together for a common cause and when they’re not. We’re trying to coach through that and work through that.”
Other than Lucas’ 24 points, it was a balanced scoring attack for the Lady Bison, with seven other players contributing to the scoring column.
Witt led the Storm in scoring with 11 points, and Miller followed close behind her with 10.
With the win Buffalo Gap improves to 5-5 in district play and 7-5 overall, good for a tie for third in the Shenandoah District regular-season standings with Riverheads.
Staunton fell to 2-8 in the Shenandoah District and 3-8 overall, finishing only above Stuarts Draft (1-8) in the final regular season standings.
BUFFALO GAP 47, STAUNTON 40
BUFFALO GAP (47) — Ostrander 2 0-1 5, H. Acord 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 1 0-0 3, Cline 1 0-0 2, Talley 2 0-0 5, K. Acord 0 0-1 0, Lucas 10 4-6 24, Fix 1 0-0 2, Sherrill 1 0-0 3, Clark 1 0-0 3, Graham, Bradley. TOTALS 19 4-8 47
STAUNTON (40) — Shuey 1 0-0 2, Miller 5 0-1 10, Dunson 0 0-0 0, Witt 5 1-2 11, Williams 4 2-3 10, Robinson 2 2-4 7, Johnson, Swanson, Caul. TOTALS 17 5-10 40
BUFFALO GAP 11 9 17 10 — 47
STAUNTON 10 12 6 12 — 40