Amaya Lucas scores 24 points to lead Buffalo Gap girls basketball team past Staunton

“I thought we shot well,” Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said. “And defensively, I thought we played pretty well all night and worked hard. That is what we’ve been doing the last couple of weeks. It’s not always pretty, but they work hard and seem to make things happen.”

Staunton junior Kellsye Miller scored six points early for the Storm in the final period, but an intentional effort to kill the clock by Gap and a pair of three-point plays by Lucas prevented any comeback attempts as the Lady Bison sealed the 47-40 win without much drama.

“I thought we handled the ball well, played solid defense and rebounded well,” Morgan said of how his team closed out the Storm. “We had talked before the game about how important rebounding was down the stretch.”

Staunton players struggled with communication for much of the night, as the team failed to relay what plays they were running at several points. Players looked visibly frustrated at times, and Staunton head coach Eric Payne voiced his concerns with the team’s chemistry.

“My speech to them tonight was about being a team,” Payne said. “We’ve got the talent, but you can clearly see the difference as far when everybody is playing together for a common cause and when they’re not. We’re trying to coach through that and work through that.”