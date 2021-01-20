Amaya Lucas scores game-high 27 points to lead Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball team past Staunton

STAUNTON — With the 2020-2021 basketball season so full of uncertainties, Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball program decided to bump up senior night for the six seniors.

What continues to be a certainty is Bison senior Amaya Lucas stuffing the stat sheet.

Lucas finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and a couple of blocks. She had plenty of help from a well-rounded Bison attack as the Gap knocked off the Staunton Storm 61-45 in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Tuesday night.

“I was talking to the seniors tonight. I told them, “You’ve had your senior night, but we’re not done,’” Buffalo Gap coach Phillip Morgan said. “It’s a good group. We’ll miss them, but not yet. We still have half the season left. It was a great effort tonight. It was a super team effort.”

On senior night, it was Bison freshman Avery Bradley who came off the bench and provided a huge spark. The game was tied 15-15 when Bradley’s second 3-pointer of the second quarter ignited a 14-0 Gap run to close the first half.

“She came off the bench and lit it up there,” Morgan said.