Amaya Lucas scores game-high 27 points to lead Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball team past Staunton

STAUNTON — With the 2020-2021 basketball season so full of uncertainties, Buffalo Gap’s girls basketball program decided to bump up senior night for the six seniors.
What continues to be a certainty is Bison senior Amaya Lucas stuffing the stat sheet.
Lucas finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and a couple of blocks. She had plenty of help from a well-rounded Bison attack as the Gap knocked off the Staunton Storm 61-45 in Shenandoah District girls basketball action Tuesday night.
“I was talking to the seniors tonight. I told them, “You’ve had your senior night, but we’re not done,’” Buffalo Gap coach Phillip Morgan said. “It’s a good group. We’ll miss them, but not yet. We still have half the season left. It was a great effort tonight. It was a super team effort.”
On senior night, it was Bison freshman Avery Bradley who came off the bench and provided a huge spark. The game was tied 15-15 when Bradley’s second 3-pointer of the second quarter ignited a 14-0 Gap run to close the first half.
“She came off the bench and lit it up there,” Morgan said.
Storm forward Keziah Williams scored all seven of her points in the third quarter, and Staunton seemed to be fighting its way back into the ball game. Alayia Robinson’s 3-pointer cut the lead to 11, 38-27, but then Lucas scored a layup and Bradley added a layup and a 3-pointer. Gap was able to increase its lead by two points, 45-29, to close the third quarter. Both teams scored 16 points in the final period.
“Buffalo Gap has a good team and a good coach,” Staunton coach Eric Payne said. “We had a tough time running our stuff. Lucas is one of heck of a player, and we just didn’t have an answer for her tonight.”
Staunton was led in scoring by Emma Witt, who dropped 22 points for the Storm, scoring on a combination of long-distance shots and baseline drives. Bradley finished with 13 points for the Bison.
Staunton won the junior varsity game 35-8. Samantha Swift had 17 points in a winning effort for the Storm.
BUFFALO GAP 61, STAUNTON 45
STAUNTON (45) — Shuey 3 0-0 6, K. Miller 1 1-2 3, Witt 8 4-5 22, 3 1-2 7, Robinson 3 0-0 7, Williams 3 1-2 7, Dunson, TOTALS 18 6-9 45
BUFFALO GAP (61) — Ostrander 3 0-0 6, Cline 2 0-0 5, Talley 1 0-0 2, Lucas 12 3-5 27, Fix 1 1-2 3, Graham 1 1-2 3, Bradley 5 0-0 14, Clark 1 0-2 2, Shifflett, Sherrill, TOTALS 26 5-11 61
STAUNTON 6 9 14 16 — 45
BUFFALO GAP 10 19 16 16 — 61