Coming off rehabbing an ACL injury, Waynesboro junior Analise Moore said her game has never been better.

She showed that Tuesday night, knocking in a goal and dishing out an assist as the Little Giants prevailed 4-0 over the Stuarts Draft Cougars in Shenandoah District girls soccer.

“It was really difficult and had a lot of highs and lows,” Moore said of her rehab. “At the end of the day, I came back, and I’m stronger than ever. I’m proud of how hard I worked, and I’m proud of how everyone has worked. This year, we’ve had to work so much harder than last year.”

Moore opened the scoring with a one-timer from outside the box with 26:39 left in the first half. Waynesboro saw another goal waved off for offsides with just over seven minutes left in the half, but Keghan Marion unleashed a strike from out of the box a couple of minutes later to put the Giants up 2-0.

Moore dribbled her way into the box halfway into the second half and delivered a pass to Ava Wagner, who scored to put the Giants up 3-0. The game's final goal occurred less than a minute later when Lydia Kimmell reeled in a rebound from a shot on goal by Moore to seal the score at 4-0 with 23:15 left in the game.

“I think in the second half, we got used to [our passing], and we saw more opportunities, and we started working harder for it,” Moore said.

Goalkeeper Mia Stevens — filling in for an absent Bayley Campbell — recorded the clean sheet with no real trouble as the defense kept the ball away from the goal.

“Defensive effort was good,” Waynesboro head coach Eli Moore said. “We kept the ball in their half for most of the game. I just kept telling the defense, ‘Remain calm. There’s no need to panic. Play smart and play the game you’ve been playing all season.’”

Waynesboro improves to 4-2-1 (1-0-1) with the win and hosts Fort Defiance next Tuesday. Draft falls to 4-3 and plays at Central Woodstock on Thursday.