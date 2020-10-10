Area runners happy to be able to race in annual Fall Foliage 5K,10K

After months of canceled races, participants laced up their running shoes to chase a runner’s high at the 44th annual Fall Foliage 5K and 10K at Constitution Park in downtown Waynesboro on Saturday morning.
“There’s just not a lot of opportunities to run right now in a race atmosphere, so I think people are really excited to just finally have that opportunity,” said Amanda Reeve, event coordinator for Waynesboro Parks and Recreation. “After seven months of lots of cool, virtual races you just want something that feels a little normal.”
Participants were excited to be back in the race atmosphere. The COVID-19 pandemic canceled several spring and summer races, including the Summer Extravaganza and Totally 80’s 8K, which are part of the Run the Valley race series put on by Waynesboro Parks and Recreation.
“I’m feeling confident and pretty good,” said Christian Meinxer before heading to the race start line. “I’m just really excited to get out and be out here running with everybody else.”
Reeves said 375 runners registered to run in person in Saturday’s race, along with 40 virtual runners who completed the race on their own time. To keep participants safe, the race began in wave starts, and groups of no more than 50 started the race every 10 minutes. Both the 5K and 10K divisions were chip timed.
“It’s just nice that people can have that community feel of running but in a safe way,” Reeves said.
Caroline Flournoy and her husband Alex Siragy have been running in Run the Valley races for years. Now, it’s even more special for them. The two have an 18-month-old son named Lyron who’s been in every race with the couple since Flournoy ran the 2019 Mud Run when she was pregnant with him.
“You don’t race competitively under these circumstances, but it’s super fun,” Flournoy said.
Flournoy added that she and Siragy appreciated the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation for doing the Run the Valley series and were glad to be at the Fall Foliage race after the summer race was canceled.
“We’re so happy to see people and really looking forward to racing under more normal circumstances,” Flournoy said.
It was 60 degrees Saturday morning, but the rain kept runners cooled off. Boyd and Samantha Robinson enjoy running in the rain, so they were happy to see the weather.
“We’re pretty pumped and feeling pretty good,” Samantha said after crossing the finish line.
There was no award ceremony after the race ended this year. Awards will be mailed to the top male and female in each age group and the top overall male and female.
Jesse Martin won the men’s 5K with a time of 20:25:87 and Kate McLearen won women’s 5K with a finish time of 00:20:43:49. In the 10K division. In the men’s 10K, Steve Gray finished first in 39:18:22 and Ashley Thomasey won the women’s 10K in 36:48:22.
2020 Fall Foliage 5K Results
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Field 7
|Place
|First Name
|Last Name
|Age
|Bib #
|Chip Time
|Pace per mile
|1
|Jesse
|Martin
|32
|811
|00:20:25.87
|6:34
|2
|Kate
|McLearen
|16
|820
|00:20:43.49
|6:40
|3
|Adam
|Mayo
|15
|818
|00:21:20.51
|6:52
|4
|David
|Sawyer
|49
|848
|00:21:21.56
|6:52
|5
|Timothy
|Jenkins
|59
|795
|00:21:27.12
|6:54
|6
|Keith
|Ramsey
|32
|837
|00:21:41.93
|6:59
|7
|Caleb
|Shiffer
|39
|859
|00:22:31.52
|7:15
|8
|Elias
|Wickline
|18
|879
|00:22:32.88
|7:15
|9
|Ryan
|Mecca
|28
|821
|00:22:33.00
|7:15
|10
|Tyler
|Coffey
|30
|763
|00:22:55.51
|7:23
|11
|Alex
|Reebals
|15
|839
|00:24:03.41
|7:44
|12
|Katherine
|Reebals
|19
|841
|00:24:27.81
|7:52
|13
|Timothy
|Shenk
|38
|858
|00:24:34.99
|7:54
|14
|Ben
|Martindell
|28
|813
|00:24:36.49
|7:55
|15
|Vincent
|Lagrua
|13
|804
|00:24:40.21
|7:56
|16
|Josiah
|Wickline
|14
|880
|00:25:10.22
|8:06
|17
|Molly
|Goldsmith
|42
|786
|00:25:38.30
|8:15
|18
|Jacob
|Shenk
|62
|856
|00:26:09.56
|8:25
|19
|Tiffany
|Andrews
|38
|743
|00:26:24.53
|8:30
|20
|Tom
|Berkeley
|66
|748
|00:26:28.15
|8:31
|21
|Ethan
|Lobley
|8
|806
|00:26:29.37
|8:31
|22
|Bobby
|Thacker
|56
|910
|00:26:42.54
|8:36
|23
|Colton
|Redifer
|13
|838
|00:26:45.11
|8:37
|24
|Flint
|Dollar
|38
|904
|00:27:17.12
|8:47
|25
|Crystal
|Shenk
|36
|855
|00:27:24.69
|8:49
|26
|Matt
|Carter
|36
|761
|00:27:29.57
|8:51
|27
|Matthew
|Bass
|28
|746
|00:27:29.95
|8:51
|28
|Kristen
|D'Allura
|27
|931
|00:27:40.18
|8:54
|29
|Tina
|Lobley
|42
|807
|00:27:50.69
|8:58
|30
|Jeremy
|Donnell
|44
|774
|00:27:54.97
|8:59
|31
|Ron
|Dixon
|69
|773
|00:27:58.77
|9:00
|32
|Bernadette
|Mack
|44
|808
|00:28:11.05
|9:04
|33
|Gillian
|Matherly
|14
|816
|00:28:12.11
|9:05
|34
|Kayla
|Radford
|29
|836
|00:28:14.80
|9:05
|35
|Brandi
|Sheffer-Bess
|35
|852
|00:28:15.90
|9:06
|36
|Dewayne
|Stevey
|55
|863
|00:28:26.34
|9:09
|37
|Anthony
|Bess
|43
|751
|00:28:33.44
|9:11
|38
|Edward
|Goad
|57
|784
|00:28:36.75
|9:12
|39
|Samuel
|Harman
|11
|789
|00:28:42.87
|9:14
|40
|David
|Brenneman
|32
|753
|00:28:49.59
|9:17
|41
|Tiffany
|Brenneman
|33
|754
|00:28:50.36
|9:17
|42
|Morgan
|Martindell
|27
|814
|00:28:51.04
|9:17
|43
|Stella
|Bowman
|33
|752
|00:29:04.00
|9:21
|44
|Rachel
|Bast1
|13
|747
|00:29:09.73
|9:23
|45
|Karen
|Giles
|60
|781
|00:29:16.73
|9:25
|46
|Charles
|Aldrich
|50
|741
|00:29:17.40
|9:26
|47
|Rachelle
|Martindale
|32
|907
|00:29:17.78
|9:26
|48
|Shawn
|Tucker
|46
|873
|00:29:19.42
|9:26
|49
|Courtney
|Markham
|45
|809
|00:29:51.71
|9:36
|50
|Adelheide
|Reich
|16
|844
|00:29:56.93
|9:38
|51
|Avery
|Sawyers
|13
|849
|00:30:05.65
|9:41
|52
|Thomas
|Gilmore
|60
|912
|00:30:14.92
|9:44
|53
|Chris
|Ornelas
|36
|914
|00:30:17.15
|9:45
|54
|Eusebiu
|Jitaru
|42
|906
|00:30:20.14
|9:46
|55
|Victoria
|Johnston
|64
|798
|00:30:22.03
|9:46
|56
|Emilee
|Sawyers
|37
|850
|00:30:24.16
|9:47
|57
|Lydia
|Shiflett
|9
|860
|00:30:30.00
|9:49
|58
|Ashley
|Lenker-Shiflett
|38
|805
|00:30:30.39
|9:49
|59
|Daniel
|Waggy
|46
|877
|00:30:37.88
|9:51
|60
|Shelby
|Andrews
|47
|742
|00:30:46.51
|9:54
|61
|Mary
|ODay
|28
|827
|00:31:47.62
|10:14
|62
|Amanda
|Basinger
|29
|745
|00:32:03.19
|10:19
|63
|Joel
|Hartshorn
|40
|790
|00:32:54.52
|10:35
|64
|Raymond
|Kannapell
|70
|799
|00:32:59.40
|10:37
|65
|Erica
|Ortiz
|38
|829
|00:33:04.90
|10:39
|66
|Jennifer
|Matheny
|47
|815
|00:33:37.46
|10:49
|67
|Robin
|Vilt
|35
|876
|00:33:37.79
|10:49
|68
|Chris
|Brown
|45
|755
|00:34:09.61
|11:00
|69
|Kate
|Brown
|46
|756
|00:34:10.53
|11:00
|70
|Laura
|Williams
|43
|881
|00:34:14.56
|11:01
|71
|Peter
|Williams
|44
|882
|00:34:15.32
|11:01
|72
|Melanie
|Strite
|28
|864
|00:34:43.02
|11:10
|73
|Amanda
|Sheldon
|41
|854
|00:34:43.47
|11:10
|74
|Steve
|Eckstrom
|46
|776
|00:35:03.85
|11:17
|75
|Christy
|Tabor
|46
|868
|00:35:08.75
|11:18
|76
|Lily
|Reeve
|9
|843
|00:35:11.25
|11:19
|77
|Adam
|Reeve
|41
|842
|00:35:11.76
|11:19
|78
|Mackenzie
|Anderson
|9
|908
|00:35:13.77
|11:20
|79
|Shirley
|Shenk
|62
|857
|00:35:17.46
|11:21
|80
|Edwin
|Wright Jr.
|59
|883
|00:35:20.43
|11:22
|81
|Charlie
|Hunter
|35
|930
|00:35:43.31
|11:30
|82
|Garrett
|Hunter
|8
|793
|00:35:43.81
|11:30
|83
|John
|Wangler
|51
|878
|00:35:52.27
|11:33
|84
|Mamie
|Mason
|31
|901
|00:35:54.80
|11:33
|85
|Ken
|Cox
|61
|766
|00:36:00.56
|11:35
|86
|Kim
|Kiser
|55
|803
|00:36:11.23
|11:39
|87
|Lena
|Robinson
|72
|845
|00:36:56.89
|11:53
|88
|Cara
|Tabor
|34
|867
|00:37:18.41
|12:00
|89
|Natascha
|puz
|44
|835
|00:38:26.05
|12:22
|90
|Thomas
|Jones
|67
|905
|00:39:51.23
|12:50
|91
|Merribeth
|Neal
|62
|826
|00:39:56.44
|12:51
|92
|Kimberly
|Mellon
|27
|822
|00:40:35.02
|13:04
|93
|MaryAnn
|Mellon
|60
|823
|00:40:41.85
|13:06
|94
|Alisa
|King
|52
|802
|00:41:01.31
|13:12
|95
|Denise
|Goertzen
|54
|785
|00:41:28.02
|13:21
|96
|Molly
|Finch
|13
|777
|00:41:29.38
|13:21
|97
|Susan
|Prather
|66
|834
|00:42:13.03
|13:35
|98
|Grace
|Moyer
|71
|825
|00:42:20.30
|13:38
|99
|Art
|Rottenborn
|78
|847
|00:43:07.76
|13:53
|100
|VALERIE
|ZIMMERMAN
|44
|903
|00:43:09.92
|13:53
|101
|VALERIE
|ZIMMERMAN
|60
|902
|00:43:09.94
|13:53
|102
|Joe
|Curran
|31
|769
|00:43:22.54
|13:58
|103
|Onesimo
|Baltazar Corona
|34
|909
|00:44:21.31
|14:16
|104
|Roger
|Atkins
|77
|744
|00:44:50.22
|14:26
|105
|Caroline
|Flournoy
|42
|778
|00:45:11.39
|14:33
|106
|Kristin
|Berrang
|30
|750
|00:45:24.15
|14:37
|107
|Kathy
|Berrang
|61
|749
|00:45:24.59
|14:37
|108
|Barbara
|Matysek
|70
|817
|00:45:33.46
|14:40
|109
|David A.
|Snyder
|75
|861
|00:46:02.64
|14:49
|110
|Allison
|Tracy
|47
|872
|00:48:01.18
|15:27
|111
|Lorraine
|Bryner
|66
|757
|00:48:34.19
|15:38
|112
|Kevin
|Philbin
|69
|833
|00:48:36.78
|15:39
|113
|Adam
|Sheldon
|37
|853
|00:49:38.15
|15:59
|114
|George
|Gillies
|68
|782
|00:50:09.83
|16:09
|115
|Chloe
|Meyers
|22
|824
|00:51:36.45
|16:37
|116
|Jennifer
|Callison
|23
|758
|00:53:00.26
|17:04
|117
|DEBRA
|CALLSION
|60
|759
|00:53:01.54
|17:04
|118
|Carrie
|Reebals
|47
|840
|00:55:27.52
|17:51
|119
|Mel
|Stuber
|41
|866
|00:55:37.30
|17:54
|120
|Gabriella
|Stuber
|8
|865
|00:55:37.51
|17:54
|121
|Andrew
|Martin
|34
|810
|01:00:01.06
|19:19
|122
|Erin
|Twery
|26
|874
|01:00:01.87
|19:19
|123
|Kaitlyn
|Martin
|30
|812
|01:00:33.39
|19:29
|124
|Stacey
|Ouellette
|56
|832
|01:00:33.70
|19:29
|125
|Cameron
|Ouellette
|28
|831
|01:00:34.20
|19:30
|126
|Brian
|Ouellette
|56
|830
|01:00:34.67
|19:30
|127
|Berkeley
|Gibb
|9
|779
|01:00:40.96
|19:32
|128
|Lydia
|Toles
|9
|871
|01:00:41.39
|19:32
|129
|London
|Toles
|10
|870
|01:00:41.78
|19:32
|130
|Michelle
|Gibb
|42
|780
|01:00:41.94
|19:32
|131
|Harry
|Conn
|52
|1229
|01:16:55.48
|24:45
2020 Fall Foliage 10K Results
|Field 1
|Field 2
|Field 3
|Field 4
|Field 5
|Field 6
|Field 7
|Place
|First Name
|Last Name
|Age
|Bib #
|Time
|Pace per mile
|1
|Ashley
|Thomasey
|37
|1223
|00:36:48.22
|5:55
|2
|Ann
|Mazur
|34
|1111
|00:37:42.60
|6:04
|3
|Steve
|Gray
|42
|1215
|00:39:18.22
|6:19
|4
|Jack
|Sterrett
|14
|1206
|00:39:42.80
|6:23
|5
|Jessica
|Propst
|32
|1134
|00:39:53.50
|6:25
|6
|Tracy
|Knight
|51
|1094
|00:40:48.03
|6:34
|7
|Jeremy
|Sipe
|50
|1156
|00:40:48.09
|6:34
|8
|Phillip
|Deneault
|24
|1213
|00:40:57.46
|6:35
|9
|Nathan
|Peters
|26
|1133
|00:41:23.77
|6:40
|10
|Sophie
|Lambert
|43
|1099
|00:41:27.59
|6:40
|11
|Christian
|Abbott
|17
|1001
|00:41:30.45
|6:41
|12
|Brigid
|Gutierrez
|28
|1198
|00:41:50.43
|6:44
|13
|John
|Giegel
|54
|1060
|00:42:10.03
|6:47
|14
|Troy
|Argenbright
|39
|1007
|00:42:16.74
|6:48
|15
|Jordan
|Weatherholtz
|30
|1181
|00:42:19.44
|6:49
|16
|Matthew
|Grandpre
|37
|1064
|00:42:56.81
|6:55
|17
|Michael
|Killen
|36
|1217
|00:43:15.77
|6:58
|18
|Jimmy
|Atkins
|52
|1008
|00:44:17.13
|7:08
|19
|Samuel
|Whitcomb
|16
|1182
|00:44:18.29
|7:08
|20
|Timothy
|Smelser
|34
|1158
|00:44:19.63
|7:08
|21
|Austin
|Wood
|22
|1190
|00:44:34.98
|7:10
|22
|Joseph
|Rudmin
|53
|1143
|00:44:57.89
|7:14
|23
|Nick
|Shircliff
|33
|1153
|00:45:01.49
|7:15
|24
|Zach
|Sauder
|24
|1145
|00:45:47.03
|7:22
|25
|Anthony
|Ball
|15
|1219
|00:45:53.86
|7:23
|26
|Matthew
|Jackson
|50
|1226
|00:46:01.14
|7:24
|27
|Paul
|Callo
|49
|1029
|00:46:08.89
|7:25
|28
|Patrick
|Wright
|45
|1193
|00:46:11.46
|7:26
|29
|Jared
|McClain
|52
|1208
|00:46:11.48
|7:26
|30
|Christian
|Meixner
|15
|1119
|00:46:18.28
|7:27
|31
|Julie
|Stevens
|39
|1166
|00:46:21.47
|7:28
|32
|JennaRose
|Mapstone
|38
|1104
|00:46:23.73
|7:28
|33
|James
|Mathews
|36
|1108
|00:47:43.06
|7:41
|34
|Ashley
|Hartshorn
|35
|1068
|00:48:15.07
|7:46
|35
|Libby
|Moore
|35
|1127
|00:48:32.41
|7:49
|36
|Lena
|Blagg
|14
|1214
|00:48:45.51
|7:51
|37
|Adam
|Blagg
|47
|1019
|00:49:08.79
|7:54
|38
|David
|Meeks
|51
|1117
|00:49:14.22
|7:55
|39
|Kim
|Dofflemyer
|37
|1049
|00:49:22.27
|7:57
|40
|Bryan
|Wilson
|61
|1186
|00:49:32.11
|7:58
|41
|Jordan
|Coon
|32
|1040
|00:49:49.11
|8:01
|42
|Kirk
|Armstrong
|40
|1216
|00:49:49.26
|8:01
|43
|Ben
|Bast
|47
|1014
|00:50:10.83
|8:04
|44
|CJ
|Allen
|34
|1006
|00:50:20.90
|8:06
|45
|Gary
|Michael
|66
|1123
|00:50:26.32
|8:07
|46
|Juni
|Sauder
|26
|1144
|00:50:30.47
|8:08
|47
|Jonathan
|Buck
|34
|1195
|00:50:45.38
|8:10
|48
|Nicole
|Wilson
|42
|1187
|00:50:45.79
|8:10
|49
|ANTHONY
|BRITTEN
|54
|1024
|00:50:48.02
|8:11
|50
|Ron
|Hoffman
|57
|1076
|00:50:51.08
|8:11
|51
|Lori
|Mays
|46
|1110
|00:50:51.58
|8:11
|52
|Renee
|Trent
|51
|1175
|00:50:53.76
|8:11
|53
|Brian
|Mininger
|44
|1212
|00:50:53.95
|8:11
|54
|Debbie
|Freivald
|51
|1055
|00:50:54.07
|8:11
|55
|Cara
|Meixner
|44
|1118
|00:51:01.33
|8:13
|56
|Stephanie
|Painter
|29
|1132
|00:51:14.37
|8:15
|57
|Wim
|Imron
|64
|1084
|00:51:14.56
|8:15
|58
|Thomas
|Wilson
|61
|1202
|00:51:15.09
|8:15
|59
|Kevin
|Gasser
|40
|1057
|00:51:24.46
|8:16
|60
|Jennifer
|Cary
|34
|1033
|00:51:26.32
|8:17
|61
|Gary
|Marshall
|59
|1105
|00:51:26.87
|8:17
|62
|Roscoe
|Shaw
|59
|1211
|00:51:27.78
|8:17
|63
|Jim
|Lagrua
|58
|1097
|00:51:30.04
|8:17
|64
|Pam
|Ramsey
|31
|1136
|00:51:35.27
|8:18
|65
|Isaac
|Bagley
|39
|1010
|00:51:42.38
|8:19
|66
|Max
|Quillen
|42
|1135
|00:51:53.63
|8:21
|67
|Amber
|Simmons
|26
|1155
|00:51:56.21
|8:21
|68
|Jonathan
|Ischinger
|50
|1087
|00:52:31.60
|8:27
|69
|Brook
|Loar
|13
|1210
|00:52:35.57
|8:28
|70
|Mary
|Davis
|57
|1047
|00:52:36.52
|8:28
|71
|Rick
|Willis
|59
|1185
|00:52:38.41
|8:28
|72
|Heather
|Snow
|45
|1160
|00:52:56.69
|8:31
|73
|Elizabeth
|Coltrane
|33
|1037
|00:52:56.98
|8:31
|74
|Stephanie
|Gast
|30
|1196
|00:52:57.52
|8:31
|75
|Emily
|Snyder
|29
|1161
|00:53:06.92
|8:33
|76
|Noelle
|Davis
|46
|1222
|00:53:22.89
|8:35
|77
|Brad
|Secrist
|57
|1149
|00:53:33.07
|8:37
|78
|Samuel
|Hostetter
|53
|1077
|00:53:49.51
|8:40
|79
|Marie
|Dorroh
|34
|1050
|00:53:59.03
|8:41
|80
|Lori
|Cox
|56
|1041
|00:54:11.72
|8:43
|81
|John
|Shaw
|50
|1151
|00:54:22.90
|8:45
|82
|Danielle
|Rhodes
|31
|1137
|00:54:24.62
|8:45
|83
|Amy
|heatwole
|34
|1228
|00:54:32.89
|8:47
|84
|Joni
|Shircliff
|34
|1152
|00:54:46.64
|8:49
|85
|Benjamin
|Goodberry
|26
|1061
|00:54:55.65
|8:50
|86
|John
|Coakley
|52
|1035
|00:55:08.74
|8:52
|87
|Pam
|Stephenson
|58
|1165
|00:55:10.35
|8:53
|88
|Kenneth
|Goodberry
|41
|1062
|00:55:15.00
|8:53
|89
|Tammy
|Johnston
|60
|1225
|00:55:15.13
|8:53
|90
|Joseph
|Crockett
|40
|1042
|00:55:18.31
|8:54
|91
|Dave
|Irvin
|58
|1085
|00:55:26.08
|8:55
|92
|Eric
|Laser
|64
|1100
|00:55:26.13
|8:55
|93
|Michael
|Barrett
|62
|1012
|00:55:41.15
|8:58
|94
|Michael
|Abbott
|44
|1003
|00:55:45.02
|8:58
|95
|Elizabeth
|Abbott
|14
|1002
|00:55:45.51
|8:58
|96
|Carl
|Stieren
|44
|1169
|00:55:57.33
|9:00
|97
|Becca
|Miller
|15
|1124
|00:55:57.45
|9:00
|98
|Karen
|Miller
|44
|1125
|00:55:57.57
|9:00
|99
|Tate
|Love
|45
|1221
|00:55:59.19
|9:01
|100
|Kate
|Harman
|15
|1067
|00:56:08.17
|9:02
|101
|Jonathan
|Lohmann
|25
|1203
|00:56:26.50
|9:05
|102
|Cathy
|McGhee
|53
|1114
|00:56:34.40
|9:06
|103
|Leslie
|Harlacker
|45
|1205
|00:56:39.71
|9:07
|104
|Amelia
|Coltrane
|37
|1227
|00:56:41.44
|9:07
|105
|MICHAEL
|MILLER
|64
|1126
|00:56:41.96
|9:07
|106
|Matt
|Dana
|47
|1044
|00:56:52.00
|9:09
|107
|Brittany
|Boyd
|31
|1023
|00:56:52.64
|9:09
|108
|Tom
|McKenzie
|61
|1116
|00:57:13.91
|9:12
|109
|Marsha
|Simmers
|43
|1154
|00:57:31.21
|9:15
|110
|Christa
|Jones
|31
|1091
|00:57:42.33
|9:17
|111
|Gene
|Oxford
|43
|1131
|00:57:55.36
|9:19
|112
|Charity
|Neer
|33
|1130
|00:57:58.90
|9:20
|113
|Scott
|McConnell
|36
|1113
|00:57:59.32
|9:20
|114
|Richard
|Ruozzi
|69
|1197
|00:58:36.50
|9:26
|115
|Randall
|Schirra
|28
|1146
|00:59:01.18
|9:30
|116
|Nancy
|Campbell
|49
|1032
|00:59:02.97
|9:30
|117
|Katie
|Ignaszewski
|48
|1083
|00:59:21.34
|9:33
|118
|Mathew
|Snyder
|33
|1162
|00:59:29.19
|9:34
|119
|Peter
|Vigliano
|60
|1178
|00:59:30.52
|9:35
|120
|Lisa
|Murray
|50
|1129
|00:59:57.09
|9:39
|121
|Steven
|Lookabaugh
|46
|1101
|01:00:09.36
|9:41
|122
|Sarah
|Schirra
|29
|1147
|01:00:09.85
|9:41
|123
|Eleni
|Heeschen
|66
|1072
|01:00:13.15
|9:41
|124
|Peter
|Rightmyer
|59
|1138
|01:00:40.38
|9:46
|125
|Stuart
|Love
|12
|1220
|01:01:03.58
|9:50
|126
|Ron
|Acorn
|61
|1200
|01:01:05.64
|9:50
|127
|Dan
|Spitzner
|49
|1164
|01:01:30.08
|9:54
|128
|Savannah
|Alire
|33
|1005
|01:01:35.41
|9:55
|129
|Kristin
|Daumer
|40
|1046
|01:01:35.90
|9:55
|130
|Elizabeth
|Hewitt
|36
|1074
|01:01:48.14
|9:57
|131
|Samantha
|Mader
|46
|1207
|01:01:54.64
|9:58
|132
|Josalyn
|Matthews
|13
|1109
|01:02:18.20
|10:02
|133
|Aidan
|Ischinger
|15
|1086
|01:02:35.59
|10:04
|134
|Eileen
|Kratzer
|49
|1096
|01:02:48.77
|10:06
|135
|Phil
|Wickline
|44
|1183
|01:03:10.49
|10:10
|136
|Patty
|Martin
|42
|1106
|01:03:24.79
|10:12
|137
|Casey
|Eldridge
|36
|1052
|01:03:29.59
|10:13
|138
|Carol
|Willis
|56
|1184
|01:03:47.82
|10:16
|139
|Anna
|Manikus
|37
|1103
|01:04:04.63
|10:19
|140
|Sara
|Tranum
|40
|1174
|01:04:07.70
|10:19
|141
|Jenny
|Harvey
|46
|1069
|01:04:40.12
|10:24
|142
|Sarah
|Scott
|48
|1148
|01:04:40.54
|10:24
|143
|Tina
|Humphreys
|45
|1081
|01:05:02.50
|10:28
|144
|Rebecca
|Jackson
|44
|1089
|01:05:18.17
|10:31
|145
|Molly
|Smith
|28
|1159
|01:05:25.93
|10:32
|146
|Denise
|Wasilko
|55
|1180
|01:05:30.00
|10:32
|147
|Deanne
|McGhee
|50
|1115
|01:05:53.90
|10:36
|148
|Torie
|Knighton
|44
|1095
|01:05:54.18
|10:36
|149
|Shannon
|Johnston
|51
|1090
|01:06:04.97
|10:38
|150
|Robert
|Blakey
|59
|1020
|01:06:16.72
|10:40
|151
|Leanne
|Vigliano
|58
|1224
|01:06:22.66
|10:41
|152
|Dorothy
|Wright
|62
|1192
|01:06:23.01
|10:41
|153
|Betsy
|Solomon
|68
|1163
|01:06:27.09
|10:42
|154
|James
|Melady
|44
|1120
|01:06:33.85
|10:43
|155
|Melinda
|Melady
|43
|1121
|01:06:34.02
|10:43
|156
|Jenna
|Bennett
|31
|1016
|01:06:41.81
|10:44
|157
|Sarah
|Nicoletti
|25
|1199
|01:06:46.43
|10:45
|158
|Christopher
|Shaw
|38
|1150
|01:07:03.75
|10:47
|159
|Tammy
|Blakey
|55
|1021
|01:07:09.01
|10:48
|160
|Skyler
|Wimer
|25
|1189
|01:07:09.47
|10:48
|161
|Christina
|Antonucci
|25
|1204
|01:07:14.19
|10:49
|162
|Martha
|Campbell
|48
|1031
|01:07:23.63
|10:51
|163
|Jeff
|Campbell
|59
|1030
|01:07:42.47
|10:54
|164
|Mark
|Rogan
|49
|1142
|01:07:49.06
|10:55
|165
|Virginia
|Hebron
|48
|1071
|01:08:31.35
|11:02
|166
|Marti
|Meyers
|59
|1122
|01:08:38.89
|11:03
|167
|Henry
|Wood
|81
|1191
|01:08:49.71
|11:04
|168
|Nancy
|Heidel
|55
|1073
|01:09:50.21
|11:14
|169
|Bobbie
|Howell
|49
|1078
|01:10:20.32
|11:19
|170
|Lauren
|Bailey
|26
|1011
|01:10:41.58
|11:23
|171
|Stevie
|Wilt
|15
|1188
|01:12:19.28
|11:38
|172
|Katie
|Secrist
|40
|1194
|01:12:32.94
|11:40
|173
|Coral
|Daniels
|44
|1045
|01:13:48.31
|11:53
|174
|Alex
|Siragy
|31
|1157
|01:16:47.93
|12:21
|175
|Susan
|Gast
|63
|1059
|01:16:54.71
|12:23
|176
|Natalie
|Stevens
|20
|1167
|01:17:33.06
|12:29
|177
|Jessica
|McConnell
|34
|1112
|01:19:00.23
|12:43
|178
|Sarah
|Jones
|34
|1092
|01:19:37.81
|12:49
|179
|Pamela
|Stratos
|67
|1170
|01:19:43.90
|12:50
|180
|Samantha
|Robinson
|36
|1140
|01:22:14.79
|13:14
|181
|Boyd
|Robinson
|45
|1139
|01:22:15.20
|13:14
|182
|Paula
|Erickson
|39
|1053
|01:25:20.61
|13:44
|183
|Abigail
|Fernald
|24
|1054
|01:25:20.95
|13:44
|184
|Stefani
|Laird
|33
|1098
|01:25:21.30
|13:44
|185
|Victoria
|Terrell
|36
|1171
|01:26:57.26
|14:00
|186
|Teresa
|Stevens
|52
|1168
|01:33:44.27
|15:05
2020 Fall Foliage 5K Results
Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
Place First Name Last Name Age Bib # Chip Time Pace per mile
1 Jesse Martin 32 811 00:20:25.87 6:34
2 Kate McLearen 16 820 00:20:43.49 6:40
3 Adam Mayo 15 818 00:21:20.51 6:52
4 David Sawyer 49 848 00:21:21.56 6:52
5 Timothy Jenkins 59 795 00:21:27.12 6:54
6 Keith Ramsey 32 837 00:21:41.93 6:59
7 Caleb Shiffer 39 859 00:22:31.52 7:15
8 Elias Wickline 18 879 00:22:32.88 7:15
9 Ryan Mecca 28 821 00:22:33.00 7:15
10 Tyler Coffey 30 763 00:22:55.51 7:23
11 Alex Reebals 15 839 00:24:03.41 7:44
12 Katherine Reebals 19 841 00:24:27.81 7:52
13 Timothy Shenk 38 858 00:24:34.99 7:54
14 Ben Martindell 28 813 00:24:36.49 7:55
15 Vincent Lagrua 13 804 00:24:40.21 7:56
16 Josiah Wickline 14 880 00:25:10.22 8:06
17 Molly Goldsmith 42 786 00:25:38.30 8:15
18 Jacob Shenk 62 856 00:26:09.56 8:25
19 Tiffany Andrews 38 743 00:26:24.53 8:30
20 Tom Berkeley 66 748 00:26:28.15 8:31
21 Ethan Lobley 8 806 00:26:29.37 8:31
22 Bobby Thacker 56 910 00:26:42.54 8:36
23 Colton Redifer 13 838 00:26:45.11 8:37
24 Flint Dollar 38 904 00:27:17.12 8:47
25 Crystal Shenk 36 855 00:27:24.69 8:49
26 Matt Carter 36 761 00:27:29.57 8:51
27 Matthew Bass 28 746 00:27:29.95 8:51
28 Kristen D’Allura 27 931 00:27:40.18 8:54
29 Tina Lobley 42 807 00:27:50.69 8:58
30 Jeremy Donnell 44 774 00:27:54.97 8:59
31 Ron Dixon 69 773 00:27:58.77 9:00
32 Bernadette Mack 44 808 00:28:11.05 9:04
33 Gillian Matherly 14 816 00:28:12.11 9:05
34 Kayla Radford 29 836 00:28:14.80 9:05
35 Brandi Sheffer-Bess 35 852 00:28:15.90 9:06
36 Dewayne Stevey 55 863 00:28:26.34 9:09
37 Anthony Bess 43 751 00:28:33.44 9:11
38 Edward Goad 57 784 00:28:36.75 9:12
39 Samuel Harman 11 789 00:28:42.87 9:14
40 David Brenneman 32 753 00:28:49.59 9:17
41 Tiffany Brenneman 33 754 00:28:50.36 9:17
42 Morgan Martindell 27 814 00:28:51.04 9:17
43 Stella Bowman 33 752 00:29:04.00 9:21
44 Rachel Bast1 13 747 00:29:09.73 9:23
45 Karen Giles 60 781 00:29:16.73 9:25
46 Charles Aldrich 50 741 00:29:17.40 9:26
47 Rachelle Martindale 32 907 00:29:17.78 9:26
48 Shawn Tucker 46 873 00:29:19.42 9:26
49 Courtney Markham 45 809 00:29:51.71 9:36
50 Adelheide Reich 16 844 00:29:56.93 9:38
51 Avery Sawyers 13 849 00:30:05.65 9:41
52 Thomas Gilmore 60 912 00:30:14.92 9:44
53 Chris Ornelas 36 914 00:30:17.15 9:45
54 Eusebiu Jitaru 42 906 00:30:20.14 9:46
55 Victoria Johnston 64 798 00:30:22.03 9:46
56 Emilee Sawyers 37 850 00:30:24.16 9:47
57 Lydia Shiflett 9 860 00:30:30.00 9:49
58 Ashley Lenker-Shiflett 38 805 00:30:30.39 9:49
59 Daniel Waggy 46 877 00:30:37.88 9:51
60 Shelby Andrews 47 742 00:30:46.51 9:54
61 Mary ODay 28 827 00:31:47.62 10:14
62 Amanda Basinger 29 745 00:32:03.19 10:19
63 Joel Hartshorn 40 790 00:32:54.52 10:35
64 Raymond Kannapell 70 799 00:32:59.40 10:37
65 Erica Ortiz 38 829 00:33:04.90 10:39
66 Jennifer Matheny 47 815 00:33:37.46 10:49
67 Robin Vilt 35 876 00:33:37.79 10:49
68 Chris Brown 45 755 00:34:09.61 11:00
69 Kate Brown 46 756 00:34:10.53 11:00
70 Laura Williams 43 881 00:34:14.56 11:01
71 Peter Williams 44 882 00:34:15.32 11:01
72 Melanie Strite 28 864 00:34:43.02 11:10
73 Amanda Sheldon 41 854 00:34:43.47 11:10
74 Steve Eckstrom 46 776 00:35:03.85 11:17
75 Christy Tabor 46 868 00:35:08.75 11:18
76 Lily Reeve 9 843 00:35:11.25 11:19
77 Adam Reeve 41 842 00:35:11.76 11:19
78 Mackenzie Anderson 9 908 00:35:13.77 11:20
79 Shirley Shenk 62 857 00:35:17.46 11:21
80 Edwin Wright Jr. 59 883 00:35:20.43 11:22
81 Charlie Hunter 35 930 00:35:43.31 11:30
82 Garrett Hunter 8 793 00:35:43.81 11:30
83 John Wangler 51 878 00:35:52.27 11:33
84 Mamie Mason 31 901 00:35:54.80 11:33
85 Ken Cox 61 766 00:36:00.56 11:35
86 Kim Kiser 55 803 00:36:11.23 11:39
87 Lena Robinson 72 845 00:36:56.89 11:53
88 Cara Tabor 34 867 00:37:18.41 12:00
89 Natascha puz 44 835 00:38:26.05 12:22
90 Thomas Jones 67 905 00:39:51.23 12:50
91 Merribeth Neal 62 826 00:39:56.44 12:51
92 Kimberly Mellon 27 822 00:40:35.02 13:04
93 MaryAnn Mellon 60 823 00:40:41.85 13:06
94 Alisa King 52 802 00:41:01.31 13:12
95 Denise Goertzen 54 785 00:41:28.02 13:21
96 Molly Finch 13 777 00:41:29.38 13:21
97 Susan Prather 66 834 00:42:13.03 13:35
98 Grace Moyer 71 825 00:42:20.30 13:38
99 Art Rottenborn 78 847 00:43:07.76 13:53
100 VALERIE ZIMMERMAN 44 903 00:43:09.92 13:53
101 VALERIE ZIMMERMAN 60 902 00:43:09.94 13:53
102 Joe Curran 31 769 00:43:22.54 13:58
103 Onesimo Baltazar Corona 34 909 00:44:21.31 14:16
104 Roger Atkins 77 744 00:44:50.22 14:26
105 Caroline Flournoy 42 778 00:45:11.39 14:33
106 Kristin Berrang 30 750 00:45:24.15 14:37
107 Kathy Berrang 61 749 00:45:24.59 14:37
108 Barbara Matysek 70 817 00:45:33.46 14:40
109 David A. Snyder 75 861 00:46:02.64 14:49
110 Allison Tracy 47 872 00:48:01.18 15:27
111 Lorraine Bryner 66 757 00:48:34.19 15:38
112 Kevin Philbin 69 833 00:48:36.78 15:39
113 Adam Sheldon 37 853 00:49:38.15 15:59
114 George Gillies 68 782 00:50:09.83 16:09
115 Chloe Meyers 22 824 00:51:36.45 16:37
116 Jennifer Callison 23 758 00:53:00.26 17:04
117 DEBRA CALLSION 60 759 00:53:01.54 17:04
118 Carrie Reebals 47 840 00:55:27.52 17:51
119 Mel Stuber 41 866 00:55:37.30 17:54
120 Gabriella Stuber 8 865 00:55:37.51 17:54
121 Andrew Martin 34 810 01:00:01.06 19:19
122 Erin Twery 26 874 01:00:01.87 19:19
123 Kaitlyn Martin 30 812 01:00:33.39 19:29
124 Stacey Ouellette 56 832 01:00:33.70 19:29
125 Cameron Ouellette 28 831 01:00:34.20 19:30
126 Brian Ouellette 56 830 01:00:34.67 19:30
127 Berkeley Gibb 9 779 01:00:40.96 19:32
128 Lydia Toles 9 871 01:00:41.39 19:32
129 London Toles 10 870 01:00:41.78 19:32
130 Michelle Gibb 42 780 01:00:41.94 19:32
131 Harry Conn 52 1229 01:16:55.48 24:45
7ce0d7c2-0b4c-11eb-98f5-cf5fceb39c602020 Fall Foliage 10K Results
Field 1 Field 2 Field 3 Field 4 Field 5 Field 6 Field 7
Place First Name Last Name Age Bib # Time Pace per mile
1 Ashley Thomasey 37 1223 00:36:48.22 5:55
2 Ann Mazur 34 1111 00:37:42.60 6:04
3 Steve Gray 42 1215 00:39:18.22 6:19
4 Jack Sterrett 14 1206 00:39:42.80 6:23
5 Jessica Propst 32 1134 00:39:53.50 6:25
6 Tracy Knight 51 1094 00:40:48.03 6:34
7 Jeremy Sipe 50 1156 00:40:48.09 6:34
8 Phillip Deneault 24 1213 00:40:57.46 6:35
9 Nathan Peters 26 1133 00:41:23.77 6:40
10 Sophie Lambert 43 1099 00:41:27.59 6:40
11 Christian Abbott 17 1001 00:41:30.45 6:41
12 Brigid Gutierrez 28 1198 00:41:50.43 6:44
13 John Giegel 54 1060 00:42:10.03 6:47
14 Troy Argenbright 39 1007 00:42:16.74 6:48
15 Jordan Weatherholtz 30 1181 00:42:19.44 6:49
16 Matthew Grandpre 37 1064 00:42:56.81 6:55
17 Michael Killen 36 1217 00:43:15.77 6:58
18 Jimmy Atkins 52 1008 00:44:17.13 7:08
19 Samuel Whitcomb 16 1182 00:44:18.29 7:08
20 Timothy Smelser 34 1158 00:44:19.63 7:08
21 Austin Wood 22 1190 00:44:34.98 7:10
22 Joseph Rudmin 53 1143 00:44:57.89 7:14
23 Nick Shircliff 33 1153 00:45:01.49 7:15
24 Zach Sauder 24 1145 00:45:47.03 7:22
25 Anthony Ball 15 1219 00:45:53.86 7:23
26 Matthew Jackson 50 1226 00:46:01.14 7:24
27 Paul Callo 49 1029 00:46:08.89 7:25
28 Patrick Wright 45 1193 00:46:11.46 7:26
29 Jared McClain 52 1208 00:46:11.48 7:26
30 Christian Meixner 15 1119 00:46:18.28 7:27
31 Julie Stevens 39 1166 00:46:21.47 7:28
32 JennaRose Mapstone 38 1104 00:46:23.73 7:28
33 James Mathews 36 1108 00:47:43.06 7:41
34 Ashley Hartshorn 35 1068 00:48:15.07 7:46
35 Libby Moore 35 1127 00:48:32.41 7:49
36 Lena Blagg 14 1214 00:48:45.51 7:51
37 Adam Blagg 47 1019 00:49:08.79 7:54
38 David Meeks 51 1117 00:49:14.22 7:55
39 Kim Dofflemyer 37 1049 00:49:22.27 7:57
40 Bryan Wilson 61 1186 00:49:32.11 7:58
41 Jordan Coon 32 1040 00:49:49.11 8:01
42 Kirk Armstrong 40 1216 00:49:49.26 8:01
43 Ben Bast 47 1014 00:50:10.83 8:04
44 CJ Allen 34 1006 00:50:20.90 8:06
45 Gary Michael 66 1123 00:50:26.32 8:07
46 Juni Sauder 26 1144 00:50:30.47 8:08
47 Jonathan Buck 34 1195 00:50:45.38 8:10
48 Nicole Wilson 42 1187 00:50:45.79 8:10
49 ANTHONY BRITTEN 54 1024 00:50:48.02 8:11
50 Ron Hoffman 57 1076 00:50:51.08 8:11
51 Lori Mays 46 1110 00:50:51.58 8:11
52 Renee Trent 51 1175 00:50:53.76 8:11
53 Brian Mininger 44 1212 00:50:53.95 8:11
54 Debbie Freivald 51 1055 00:50:54.07 8:11
55 Cara Meixner 44 1118 00:51:01.33 8:13
56 Stephanie Painter 29 1132 00:51:14.37 8:15
57 Wim Imron 64 1084 00:51:14.56 8:15
58 Thomas Wilson 61 1202 00:51:15.09 8:15
59 Kevin Gasser 40 1057 00:51:24.46 8:16
60 Jennifer Cary 34 1033 00:51:26.32 8:17
61 Gary Marshall 59 1105 00:51:26.87 8:17
62 Roscoe Shaw 59 1211 00:51:27.78 8:17
63 Jim Lagrua 58 1097 00:51:30.04 8:17
64 Pam Ramsey 31 1136 00:51:35.27 8:18
65 Isaac Bagley 39 1010 00:51:42.38 8:19
66 Max Quillen 42 1135 00:51:53.63 8:21
67 Amber Simmons 26 1155 00:51:56.21 8:21
68 Jonathan Ischinger 50 1087 00:52:31.60 8:27
69 Brook Loar 13 1210 00:52:35.57 8:28
70 Mary Davis 57 1047 00:52:36.52 8:28
71 Rick Willis 59 1185 00:52:38.41 8:28
72 Heather Snow 45 1160 00:52:56.69 8:31
73 Elizabeth Coltrane 33 1037 00:52:56.98 8:31
74 Stephanie Gast 30 1196 00:52:57.52 8:31
75 Emily Snyder 29 1161 00:53:06.92 8:33
76 Noelle Davis 46 1222 00:53:22.89 8:35
77 Brad Secrist 57 1149 00:53:33.07 8:37
78 Samuel Hostetter 53 1077 00:53:49.51 8:40
79 Marie Dorroh 34 1050 00:53:59.03 8:41
80 Lori Cox 56 1041 00:54:11.72 8:43
81 John Shaw 50 1151 00:54:22.90 8:45
82 Danielle Rhodes 31 1137 00:54:24.62 8:45
83 Amy heatwole 34 1228 00:54:32.89 8:47
84 Joni Shircliff 34 1152 00:54:46.64 8:49
85 Benjamin Goodberry 26 1061 00:54:55.65 8:50
86 John Coakley 52 1035 00:55:08.74 8:52
87 Pam Stephenson 58 1165 00:55:10.35 8:53
88 Kenneth Goodberry 41 1062 00:55:15.00 8:53
89 Tammy Johnston 60 1225 00:55:15.13 8:53
90 Joseph Crockett 40 1042 00:55:18.31 8:54
91 Dave Irvin 58 1085 00:55:26.08 8:55
92 Eric Laser 64 1100 00:55:26.13 8:55
93 Michael Barrett 62 1012 00:55:41.15 8:58
94 Michael Abbott 44 1003 00:55:45.02 8:58
95 Elizabeth Abbott 14 1002 00:55:45.51 8:58
96 Carl Stieren 44 1169 00:55:57.33 9:00
97 Becca Miller 15 1124 00:55:57.45 9:00
98 Karen Miller 44 1125 00:55:57.57 9:00
99 Tate Love 45 1221 00:55:59.19 9:01
100 Kate Harman 15 1067 00:56:08.17 9:02
101 Jonathan Lohmann 25 1203 00:56:26.50 9:05
102 Cathy McGhee 53 1114 00:56:34.40 9:06
103 Leslie Harlacker 45 1205 00:56:39.71 9:07
104 Amelia Coltrane 37 1227 00:56:41.44 9:07
105 MICHAEL MILLER 64 1126 00:56:41.96 9:07
106 Matt Dana 47 1044 00:56:52.00 9:09
107 Brittany Boyd 31 1023 00:56:52.64 9:09
108 Tom McKenzie 61 1116 00:57:13.91 9:12
109 Marsha Simmers 43 1154 00:57:31.21 9:15
110 Christa Jones 31 1091 00:57:42.33 9:17
111 Gene Oxford 43 1131 00:57:55.36 9:19
112 Charity Neer 33 1130 00:57:58.90 9:20
113 Scott McConnell 36 1113 00:57:59.32 9:20
114 Richard Ruozzi 69 1197 00:58:36.50 9:26
115 Randall Schirra 28 1146 00:59:01.18 9:30
116 Nancy Campbell 49 1032 00:59:02.97 9:30
117 Katie Ignaszewski 48 1083 00:59:21.34 9:33
118 Mathew Snyder 33 1162 00:59:29.19 9:34
119 Peter Vigliano 60 1178 00:59:30.52 9:35
120 Lisa Murray 50 1129 00:59:57.09 9:39
121 Steven Lookabaugh 46 1101 01:00:09.36 9:41
122 Sarah Schirra 29 1147 01:00:09.85 9:41
123 Eleni Heeschen 66 1072 01:00:13.15 9:41
124 Peter Rightmyer 59 1138 01:00:40.38 9:46
125 Stuart Love 12 1220 01:01:03.58 9:50
126 Ron Acorn 61 1200 01:01:05.64 9:50
127 Dan Spitzner 49 1164 01:01:30.08 9:54
128 Savannah Alire 33 1005 01:01:35.41 9:55
129 Kristin Daumer 40 1046 01:01:35.90 9:55
130 Elizabeth Hewitt 36 1074 01:01:48.14 9:57
131 Samantha Mader 46 1207 01:01:54.64 9:58
132 Josalyn Matthews 13 1109 01:02:18.20 10:02
133 Aidan Ischinger 15 1086 01:02:35.59 10:04
134 Eileen Kratzer 49 1096 01:02:48.77 10:06
135 Phil Wickline 44 1183 01:03:10.49 10:10
136 Patty Martin 42 1106 01:03:24.79 10:12
137 Casey Eldridge 36 1052 01:03:29.59 10:13
138 Carol Willis 56 1184 01:03:47.82 10:16
139 Anna Manikus 37 1103 01:04:04.63 10:19
140 Sara Tranum 40 1174 01:04:07.70 10:19
141 Jenny Harvey 46 1069 01:04:40.12 10:24
142 Sarah Scott 48 1148 01:04:40.54 10:24
143 Tina Humphreys 45 1081 01:05:02.50 10:28
144 Rebecca Jackson 44 1089 01:05:18.17 10:31
145 Molly Smith 28 1159 01:05:25.93 10:32
146 Denise Wasilko 55 1180 01:05:30.00 10:32
147 Deanne McGhee 50 1115 01:05:53.90 10:36
148 Torie Knighton 44 1095 01:05:54.18 10:36
149 Shannon Johnston 51 1090 01:06:04.97 10:38
150 Robert Blakey 59 1020 01:06:16.72 10:40
151 Leanne Vigliano 58 1224 01:06:22.66 10:41
152 Dorothy Wright 62 1192 01:06:23.01 10:41
153 Betsy Solomon 68 1163 01:06:27.09 10:42
154 James Melady 44 1120 01:06:33.85 10:43
155 Melinda Melady 43 1121 01:06:34.02 10:43
156 Jenna Bennett 31 1016 01:06:41.81 10:44
157 Sarah Nicoletti 25 1199 01:06:46.43 10:45
158 Christopher Shaw 38 1150 01:07:03.75 10:47
159 Tammy Blakey 55 1021 01:07:09.01 10:48
160 Skyler Wimer 25 1189 01:07:09.47 10:48
161 Christina Antonucci 25 1204 01:07:14.19 10:49
162 Martha Campbell 48 1031 01:07:23.63 10:51
163 Jeff Campbell 59 1030 01:07:42.47 10:54
164 Mark Rogan 49 1142 01:07:49.06 10:55
165 Virginia Hebron 48 1071 01:08:31.35 11:02
166 Marti Meyers 59 1122 01:08:38.89 11:03
167 Henry Wood 81 1191 01:08:49.71 11:04
168 Nancy Heidel 55 1073 01:09:50.21 11:14
169 Bobbie Howell 49 1078 01:10:20.32 11:19
170 Lauren Bailey 26 1011 01:10:41.58 11:23
171 Stevie Wilt 15 1188 01:12:19.28 11:38
172 Katie Secrist 40 1194 01:12:32.94 11:40
173 Coral Daniels 44 1045 01:13:48.31 11:53
174 Alex Siragy 31 1157 01:16:47.93 12:21
175 Susan Gast 63 1059 01:16:54.71 12:23
176 Natalie Stevens 20 1167 01:17:33.06 12:29
177 Jessica McConnell 34 1112 01:19:00.23 12:43
178 Sarah Jones 34 1092 01:19:37.81 12:49
179 Pamela Stratos 67 1170 01:19:43.90 12:50
180 Samantha Robinson 36 1140 01:22:14.79 13:14
181 Boyd Robinson 45 1139 01:22:15.20 13:14
182 Paula Erickson 39 1053 01:25:20.61 13:44
183 Abigail Fernald 24 1054 01:25:20.95 13:44
184 Stefani Laird 33 1098 01:25:21.30 13:44
185 Victoria Terrell 36 1171 01:26:57.26 14:00
186 Teresa Stevens 52 1168 01:33:44.27 15:05
