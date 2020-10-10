Area runners happy to be able to race in annual Fall Foliage 5K,10K

“It’s just nice that people can have that community feel of running but in a safe way,” Reeves said.

Caroline Flournoy and her husband Alex Siragy have been running in Run the Valley races for years. Now, it’s even more special for them. The two have an 18-month-old son named Lyron who’s been in every race with the couple since Flournoy ran the 2019 Mud Run when she was pregnant with him.

“You don’t race competitively under these circumstances, but it’s super fun,” Flournoy said.

Flournoy added that she and Siragy appreciated the Waynesboro Parks and Recreation for doing the Run the Valley series and were glad to be at the Fall Foliage race after the summer race was canceled.

“We’re so happy to see people and really looking forward to racing under more normal circumstances,” Flournoy said.

It was 60 degrees Saturday morning, but the rain kept runners cooled off. Boyd and Samantha Robinson enjoy running in the rain, so they were happy to see the weather.

“We’re pretty pumped and feeling pretty good,” Samantha said after crossing the finish line.