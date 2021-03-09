Area schools compete in first mini-tournament of the season

Shenandoah District golfers finally were able to hit the course Monday after more than a year away.
The district competed in its first mini-tournament of the condensed "fall" season at the Orchard Creek golf course where Fort Defiance scored a slim six-shot victory over Wilson Memorial.
The Indians produced a team score of 363, while the Green Hornets carded a 369. Staunton placed third at 375, followed by Buffalo Gap’s 412, Stuarts Draft’s 430 and Riverheads’ 445.
Staunton’s Mason Wyatt earned the low medalist honor after shooting a 5-over 77, which was three shots better than Wilson’s Grayson Wright.
Ben Michael led Fort’s scoring with an 86, while Drew Mozingo shot 89. Conner McDaniel tallied a 91 and Logan Lawrence had a 97.
Wilson’s Madison Flint tied for the third-lowest score with an 86.
The Storm’s John Elam recorded a 90. Elijah Trumbo paced the Bison with a 93, while Ryan Hellenga led the Cougars with a 97. For the Gladiators, Kaelin Kwiecinski shot a 101.
Waynesboro also participated in the tournament, but the team score did not count since the Little Giants aren’t a member of the district just yet. That all changes in the fall when the school joins the Shenandoah District. The Giants’ Emily Hamp turned in the fourth-best score of the round with an 87.