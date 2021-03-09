Area schools compete in first mini-tournament of the season

Shenandoah District golfers finally were able to hit the course Monday after more than a year away.

The district competed in its first mini-tournament of the condensed "fall" season at the Orchard Creek golf course where Fort Defiance scored a slim six-shot victory over Wilson Memorial.

The Indians produced a team score of 363, while the Green Hornets carded a 369. Staunton placed third at 375, followed by Buffalo Gap’s 412, Stuarts Draft’s 430 and Riverheads’ 445.

Staunton’s Mason Wyatt earned the low medalist honor after shooting a 5-over 77, which was three shots better than Wilson’s Grayson Wright.

Ben Michael led Fort’s scoring with an 86, while Drew Mozingo shot 89. Conner McDaniel tallied a 91 and Logan Lawrence had a 97.

Wilson’s Madison Flint tied for the third-lowest score with an 86.

The Storm’s John Elam recorded a 90. Elijah Trumbo paced the Bison with a 93, while Ryan Hellenga led the Cougars with a 97. For the Gladiators, Kaelin Kwiecinski shot a 101.