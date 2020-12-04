Augusta County coaches remain positive after delay in winter sports season

Augusta County’s decision to delay the start of high school winter sports may not be the most popular in some circles, but it is definitely head-and-shoulders better than the nuclear option.
During Thursday night’s monthly school board meeting, county officials opted to delay the start of the basketball season to Jan. 7 from its original Dec. 21 date, while wrestling, indoor track and swimming shifts to Jan. 14 instead of Dec. 28.
Augusta County’s move falls in line with Rockingham and Rockbridge counties, both of which have delayed their starts, but neither has set starting dates.
That leaves Waynesboro and Staunton as the only two local school divisions that have not announced their winter sports plans, but logic would seem to dictate they will have to delay, if for no other reason than the Little Giants and Storm have no one around them on their schedules that are playing in December.
Greg Troxell, the director of athletics in Augusta County, said the Jan. 7 start date wasn’t just “pulled out of a hat.”
“That date is almost two weeks after Christmas and one after New Year’s, which hopefully should give us a better understanding of where the [COVID-19] numbers might be at,” he said. “We are making every possible effort to get the kids back to playing sports again, and we are hopeful that happens in January.”
While the start of the season may be delayed, basketball practices are on track to begin as scheduled on Monday, and the extra practice time instead of just two weeks is going to be a big bonus for head coaches.
“It is good to have more time to prepare,” Riverheads girls head coach Preston Woods said. “It’s great to know that we will hopefully be playing in a month. The kids need the season to happen. I can’t imagine losing your senior year.
“Change is now the new normal, but at least we are going to start practice and see what happens,” he said.
Woods is especially anxious to get this season going for a team that made the Class 1 state semifinals last year and lost only two role players to graduation. Expectations are high.
“We are looking pretty good at this point through our offseason workouts,” Woods said. “We will be very disappointed if we don’t play well and go far.”
Fort Defiance girls head coach Patrick Hartley is taking the delay in stride as he has done since March.
“It is what it is,” he said. “It might change again before Monday, but the key is getting the kids back to playing.”
Hartley said the extra practice will be beneficial to all the teams.
“It will be almost like a normal start minus the scrimmages. It is just two extra weeks of practice, which I think all of us can use,” he said.
The Fort coach is ready for Monday to finally arrive.
“We are going to get after it. We will spread out as much as we can, and those that aren’t on the floor will have their masks on. For those two hours it will be basketball as normal,” Hartley said.
Buffalo Gap boys head coach Chad Ward emphatically said, “turn me loose.”
“I have been saying for four months that I have been dying for real basketball,” he said. “I am very happy we are allowed to start Monday. That is the most important thing.”
But Ward does have a major concern.
“If we get to January and they say let’s push the start back again, that would probably be the end of our season. I don’t think we can handle the season starting pass Jan. 7,” he said.
Like his counterpart at Gap, Fort Defiance boys head coach Brandon Fulk is eager to get the show on the road.
“I am grateful for the kids to have an opportunity to try and play,” he said. “The coach in me appreciates more prep time before the first game with competition being moved to Jan. 7. That will also allow us to have a larger sample time of how things go with normal practices. I still have questions, but many I don’t think can be answered. Hope for the best.”
The extra practice will benefit Riverheads boys head coach Chad Coffey and Stuarts Draft girls head coach James Carter for different reasons.
Coffey has never experienced a full-squad preseason practice schedule during his tenure with the Gladiators because of the tremendous success of Robert Casto’s football program. The next month will be uncharted territory for him.
Carter re-enters the coaching fraternity have a three-year hiatus when he last coached the Cougars. The extra time will allow him to get into the head-coaching mode again and implement his system.
“I am OK with the delay,” Carter said. “I’m just glad we get the opportunity to attempt a season for our students across the county. I just hope they don’t handcuff us so much with stipulations that it is not fun for the kids or coaches. We just need to play.”
Riverheads athletic director Tim Morris says we are a step closer to games.
“I am glad we have a plan in place to compete,” he said. “A lot of other areas have not been given the OK to play.”
Morris was referring to the 37 schools as of Wednesday that had opted out of playing winter sports, including Harrisonburg.
“We are finally at the point to give the kids something tangible and that is great news,” Buffalo Gap athletic director Andrew Grove said. “We are getting a chance to prove we can do it. We all know there are going to be bumps in the road, but the opportunity is in front of us to be successful.”
Now comes the fun for local ADs in trying to reschedule the lost nondistrict games in December or find replacements.
“All options are on the table,” Morris said. “I have been reaching out to see if we can keep our nondistrict opponents and also may be looking to add games.”
Morris also said we can’t forget Mother Nature in January and February and her impact on games. She may have taken a backseat to COVID-19 in the mindset right now, but her potential to produce scheduling chaos can’t be forgotten.
One possible solution for the five county schools, Waynesboro and Staunton to reach the maximum 14 regular season games allowed is to play each other twice, which is 12 games, and two teams a third time. The Riverheads and Stuarts Draft girls are already scheduled for three meetings this winter.
