Augusta County coaches remain positive after delay of winter sports season

While the start of the season may be delayed, basketball practices are on track to begin as scheduled on Monday, and the extra practice time instead of just two weeks is going to be a big bonus for head coaches.

“It is good to have more time to prepare,” Riverheads girls head coach Preston Woods said. “It’s great to know that we will hopefully be playing in a month. The kids need the season to happen. I can’t imagine losing your senior year.

“Change is now the new normal, but at least we are going to start practice and see what happens,” he said.

Woods is especially anxious to get this season going for a team that made the Class 1 state semifinals last year and lost only two role players to graduation. Expectations are high.

“We are looking pretty good at this point through our offseason workouts,” Woods said. “We will be very disappointed if we don’t play well and go far.”

Fort Defiance girls head coach Patrick Hartley is taking the delay in stride as he has done since March.

“It is what it is,” he said. “It might change again before Monday, but the key is getting the kids back to playing.”

Hartley said the extra practice will be beneficial to all the teams.