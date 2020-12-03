Augusta County delays start of winter sports until January

Spectators will have their temperatures checked before entrance and seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing. Masks will be mandatory at all times.

After the conclusion of a game, all spectators will be asked to leave immediately to allow the entrance of parents for the next game. Parents of kids on multiple teams will be allowed to stay. If you are waiting for your child, you will be asked to do so in your vehicle. The schools plan to clean bleachers in-between each game.

For families who are unable to attend games, Augusta County schools will livestream games through NFHS Network. The cost of this service is $10.99 for a month and $69.99 for the entire year.

Augusta County will ask all athletes to cease participating in any extracurricular play of their sport once they join a school team, which includes activities such as AAU basketball, Little League or playing pick-up games at the YMCA. The goal of this is to prevent potential outbreaks and cross-contamination within teams.

“We’ve got to stay within our own bubble,” Troxell said. “We hope that we will get the message out and parents will hear this and understand the importance of this. We only have about a five-and-a-half-week window, so if you shut down a team for two weeks, you’ve practically ended that season.”