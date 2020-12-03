Augusta County delays start of winter sports until January

VERONA — Winter sports for high schools in Augusta County won’t start until January, officials announced Thursday night.
The season was scheduled to start Dec. 21. Augusta County's decision to delay the winter season is the latest in a string of Central Virginia school systems distancing themselves from playing games because of the pandemic.
During the Augusta County School Board meeting Thursday, Director of Athletics Greg Troxell said basketball games will begin Jan. 7 and wrestling, swimming and indoor track will start a week later on Jan. 14. However, basketball practices will still start Monday, he said.
Basketball teams will play 14 games, which is 60% of their full schedules. Wrestling teams will participate in eight matches.
With COVID-19 cases in schools increasing since Thanksgiving break, board members said a primary factor in the delay of competition is the desire to get past the holidays and ensure everyone is healthy to start the season.
“Our plan follows the guidelines the Virginia High School League established, but we did tweak it so that we were starting after the first of the year,” Augusta County Superintendent Eric Bond said. “We felt like having that time after Christmas and New Years' was incredibly important to see what our data looks like. Much like we’re doing now, we’re going to take it day-by-day. And if the data doesn’t support us to play, then we will suspend that game.”
Only 25 spectators will be able to attend sporting events this season, but this number does not include school personnel or athletes. However, cheerleaders are included in the 25-person limit and Troxell explained some schools will allow cheerleaders in, reducing the number of spots for parents.
When cheerleaders attend games, priority will be given to the parents of seniors on the home team. No away visitors are permitted at competitions this season.
Parents will pay $50 as a flat fee to attend games, which covers both parents and includes the typical $25 activity fee. This is to eliminate the need for gates at competitions and prevent the exchange of cash.
Spectators will have their temperatures checked before entrance and seating will be arranged to allow for social distancing. Masks will be mandatory at all times.
After the conclusion of a game, all spectators will be asked to leave immediately to allow the entrance of parents for the next game. Parents of kids on multiple teams will be allowed to stay. If you are waiting for your child, you will be asked to do so in your vehicle. The schools plan to clean bleachers in-between each game.
For families who are unable to attend games, Augusta County schools will livestream games through NFHS Network. The cost of this service is $10.99 for a month and $69.99 for the entire year.
Augusta County will ask all athletes to cease participating in any extracurricular play of their sport once they join a school team, which includes activities such as AAU basketball, Little League or playing pick-up games at the YMCA. The goal of this is to prevent potential outbreaks and cross-contamination within teams.
“We’ve got to stay within our own bubble,” Troxell said. “We hope that we will get the message out and parents will hear this and understand the importance of this. We only have about a five-and-a-half-week window, so if you shut down a team for two weeks, you’ve practically ended that season.”
Athletes will have their temperature checked before every practice, every game and before getting onto the bus to travel to away games. When athletes are not actively participating in competition, they will wear masks on the sidelines or bench.
The benches will include social distancing so athletes are never too close together when not necessary, and teams will not exchange handshakes before or after competitions.
Board member Tom Goforth thanked Troxell for his efforts and encouraged athletes and their families to do their part in preventing any barriers to the winter season from proceeding.
“I hope people are listening so that our kids can play,” Goforth said. “If you want to see our kids play, we need to be sure that we all follow these regulations and guidelines. It is about the kids, but it is also about us doing everything we can to make sure we’re helping these kids play.”
