Augusta County will livestream high school sports

“We looked at several things, but NFHS was the best deal for us,” Troxell said. “They’re pretty good at what they do. With what we have available to us, we didn’t think we were going to get anything better than what they can offer.”

The cost of joining NFHS on the school’s part varies depending on each school and what they need. The plan is for each of the five high schools to get two cameras, one for the gyms and one for the football field. For the viewer, you will have to pay either $69.99 for an annual pass or $10.99 on a monthly basis. Game announcers will be optional.

Because of the circumstances, the county wanted to make sure as many people could view the games as possible.

“We felt like it was very important to try to offer an opportunity that allowed everybody to see them,” Troxell said. “The best-case scenario is that we’re able to get the parents into the games. We’re not going to be able to bring in the parents and the uncles, aunts and even students are probably not going to be able to get in.”

If Northam’s new restrictions do not affect the season, high school sports are planned to resume on Dec. 21 when basketball around the state starts back up.