Augusta County will livestream high school sports

Augusta County high schools are following the trend of other areas around the state and will livestream sporting events this season.
Amid strict capacity limits for the amount of total people allowed at games, schools needed to confront the issue on how to allow their communities to see the student-athletes in action.
The capacity limits were set at 250 for games, including personnel like athletes and coaches, but Gov. Ralph Northam announced Friday afternoon that gatherings were being restricted to 25 people. While the release mentions that schools are excluded from this restriction, it is uncertain how this will affect the number of spectators who are allowed into sporting events. An update from the Virginia High School League is expected on Monday.
If Northam’s new restrictions do not affect the season, high school sports are planned to resume on Dec. 21 when basketball around the state starts back up.
Earlier this month, Waynesboro announced they were working to stream games on YouTube. Staunton High School and Rockingham County also announced high school games will be streamed.
Augusta County schools will be going with the popular NFHS Network. NFHS provides and installs high-tech cameras that automatically track the action in games. A virtual scoreboard will be present on the screen that always allows virtual viewers to see the score and game clock. Augusta County Director of Athletics Greg Troxell said NFHS was the clear choice for the schools.
“We looked at several things, but NFHS was the best deal for us,” Troxell said. “They’re pretty good at what they do. With what we have available to us, we didn’t think we were going to get anything better than what they can offer.”
The cost of joining NFHS on the school’s part varies depending on each school and what they need. The plan is for each of the five high schools to get two cameras, one for the gyms and one for the football field. For the viewer, you will have to pay either $69.99 for an annual pass or $10.99 on a monthly basis. Game announcers will be optional.
Because of the circumstances, the county wanted to make sure as many people could view the games as possible.
“We felt like it was very important to try to offer an opportunity that allowed everybody to see them,” Troxell said. “The best-case scenario is that we’re able to get the parents into the games. We’re not going to be able to bring in the parents and the uncles, aunts and even students are probably not going to be able to get in.”
