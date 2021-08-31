Balanced Buffalo Gap volleyball team looks to give it all during season

SWOOPE — If Buffalo Gap’s 2021 fall volleyball roster is anything, it’s balanced.

The Bison have five returners, and the team also has five newcomers.

Gap’s talented 10 had a good showing on Monday night, knocking off non-district opponent Mountain View in straight sets 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

Second-year coach Jessica Fitzgerald hopes that’s a sign of things to come.

“I’m very big on giving it your full 110 percent,” Fitzgerald said. “My girls hear me say that day in and day out at practices, during games and in the middle of drills. That’s one of my biggest things. When we are playing well, it’s because everybody is going out and giving everything they’ve got. When we play together as a team and have fun, that’s when we play well.”

For Fitzgerald, the 2020-2021 season was a bizarre time to be handed the keys to a program. The season was shortened. The time of the season switched, and she spent as much time learning new COVID protocols as she did teaching volleyball fundamentals.