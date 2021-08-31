Balanced Buffalo Gap volleyball team looks to give it all during season

SWOOPE — If Buffalo Gap’s 2021 fall volleyball roster is anything, it’s balanced.
The Bison have five returners, and the team also has five newcomers.
Gap’s talented 10 had a good showing on Monday night, knocking off non-district opponent Mountain View in straight sets 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.
Second-year coach Jessica Fitzgerald hopes that’s a sign of things to come.
“I’m very big on giving it your full 110 percent,” Fitzgerald said. “My girls hear me say that day in and day out at practices, during games and in the middle of drills. That’s one of my biggest things. When we are playing well, it’s because everybody is going out and giving everything they’ve got. When we play together as a team and have fun, that’s when we play well.”
For Fitzgerald, the 2020-2021 season was a bizarre time to be handed the keys to a program. The season was shortened. The time of the season switched, and she spent as much time learning new COVID protocols as she did teaching volleyball fundamentals.
“It was very strange,” Fitzgerald said. “For me, I was just worried coming in and getting to know the girls as players and as people, and letting them get to know me, too. From a volleyball standpoint, we had our challenges and things we needed to work on. We didn’t have the greatest record, but we did have a lot of accomplishments even if the record didn’t show it.”
With the foundation in place, Fitzgerald is eager to continue building the program.
She’ll depend on players like senior setter Emma Kate Maxwell, who had 16 assists in Monday’s win, to help set the program’s trajectory.
“She’s my go-to leader on and off the court,” Fitzgerald said.
Fitzgerald expects many of Maxwell’s assists to go to right side hitter Leah Sherrill. Also a senior, Sherrill had a team-high 11 kills Monday night.
“She’s our lefty, and another great leader on the court,” Fitzgerald. “She’s caring and passionate about the sport, and wants to learn and get better every day. She’s going to be someone to reckon with.”
Senior Ellee Knight, also a returner, will contribute on the front row as well as from the service line for the Bison. She’s also the team comedian.
Junior twins Teagan and Taylor Via also return to the varsity. Both good all-around players, Fitzgerald believes the siblings came back this year as much-improved volleyball players after showing great promise as sophomores.
After taking last season off, Taylor Woods is returning to program for her senior season.
“She has been one of our consistent players,” Fitzgerald said. “And she doesn’t mind sacrificing her body and laying it on the line to make a play happen.”
Sophomore Bailey Talley is filling the team’s libero role this year. She’s one of the hardest workers on the team. Sophomore Caroline Alger is helping with the setting responsibilities. Junior Emily Minter willingly does anything that will help the team perform better, and sophomore Hannah Woolridge is a setter up from the junior varsity.
Fitzgerald is excited to take her veteran players and “newbies” into Shenandoah District play.
“We have a lot of great athletes in this area,” the coach said. “Seeing them all matchup and seeing who comes out on top is always exciting for sure. I’m one that just loves to see a good volleyball game.”