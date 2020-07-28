STUARTS DRAFT — At least for Wednesday night, there was hometown joy at the Diamond Club.
The Stuarts Draft Diamondbacks defeated the Clover Hill Bucks 19-5 in a seven-inning game in RCBL action.
After scoring 18 runs in a 22-18 loss to Bridgewater on Tuesday, the Diamondbacks exploded for 17 hits including four home runs.
"Tonight was a relief," said Diamondbacks manager Les Sandridge. "This gives us momentum heading into the playoffs."
Charlottesville's Jack Pausic, slammed a pair of three-run bombs, and drove in his seventh run with a single.
"That was fun," Pausic said. "We were swinging it well. It helps my confidence when I know we have good swings behind me."
Pausic couldn't recall having a game like that in his baseball career.
Waynesboro native Terrell Thompson, hitting leadoff, reached base all five times, stealing three bases and scoring each time.
Teammates Tanner Morris and Cody Bartley also reached base all five times they batted.
Bartley had four hits, including a solo homer in the bottom of the fifth and Pausic's high school teammate Will Hass also hit a three-run homer, also scoring three times and finishing the game out on the mound.
Clover Hill, the defending league champion, put up two runs in the first and one in the second as D-backs starting pitcher Parker Heineman walked six hitters.
Staunton's Chandis Goff relieved Heineman, surrendering a solo homer to the Bucks' Josh Eberley, but pitching well. Hass also did a solid job in relief.
Pausic, who is a rising junior at Johns Hopkins, is in his second full season in Stuarts Draft.
"I love this team, I think I've found my stride in this league and it's been a great experience."
The Diamondbacks (4-16) head to New Market tonight for the final game of the regular season.
Stuarts Draft will begin the league playoffs on the road, either at New Market or Broadway. The Broadway Bruins play their home games at JMU's Eagle Field.
The Diamondbacks have lost six games by one run and another three by just two runs this season.
"The chemistry on this team has been really good," Sandridge said. "The team has been loose the whole season."
